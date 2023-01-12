Read full article on original website
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss Universe
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansNew Orleans, LA
Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoingEdy ZooJefferson Parish, LA
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedNew Orleans, LA
Dennis Allen to remain head coach of the New Orleans Saints
WFLA
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal […]
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NOLA.com
New Orleans hosts the Miss Universe pageant this week. Here's what to know.
The Miss Universe 2023 competition is being held in New Orleans this week, with the pageant culminating Saturday night. Harnaaz Sandhu of India is the reigning Miss Universe and will crown her successor at the end of the event. Some of the events are open to the public if you...
wbrz.com
LSU student on life support in hospital after being hit while standing in middle of Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore was reportedly struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive overnight. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. For unknown reasons, the student...
2urbangirls.com
Disneyland to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana’s Palace — Get a First Look
Disneyland is enhancing its New Orleans Square by bringing Tiana’s Palace to the resort later this year. Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!
KLFY News 10
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
WGNO's Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the 12-year-old boy who was left with lacerations on the back of his head. Ultimately, Patterson says this horrible incident really made her question how safe her son is at school.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing teenager, last seen in Algiers
New Orleans police are currently searching for a missing 16-year-old. According to police, Ashton Beauford, 16, was reported missing as a possible runaway on Jan. 12. At about 3:30 p.m., Beauford walked away from his mother's vehicle at Sumner Street and General Meyer Avenue. He has not been seen or heard from since.
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
WDSU
Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday
Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
cenlanow.com
Die hards celebrate Mardi Gras at their same parade spot on St. Charles Ave. despite no parades
NEW ORLEANS– Even though there weren’t any Mardi Gras parades on Mardi Gras Day rolling down St. Charles Avenue— there were a few die hards who still went to the spot where they typically watch the parades and they celebrated in their own way. “It is in...
NOLA.com
Letters: Thanks to the men steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
whereyat.com
New Orleans Craft Cocktail Books' Launch Party at Saba
Excited bibliophiles and cocktail enthusiasts gathered to celebrate New York Times award-winning author Robert Simonson and New Orleans' native Neal Bodenheimer as they launched new books. The book launch event was hosted Uptown at Saba's Lounge in New Orleans on Thursday, January 12. Craft Cocktail Tomes Paired Perfectly at Saba...
Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
fox8live.com
NOPD, Tulane Police to increase patrols near campus after 6 people robbed overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spate of recent armed robberies -- including the overnight holdups of six young people along Hillary Street in Uptown New Orleans -- has prompted the NOPD and Tulane University police to increase patrol activity near the college campus, authorities said Sunday (Jan. 15). “In response...
WDSU
Tulane PD, NOPD increasing patrols in response to armed robberies around campus
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department to increase patrols around campus following several armed robberies in the area. According to a news release, police believe the same individuals are committing the crimes. Those increased patrols are in an effort to...
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
WDSU
Woman shot in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon. According to police, an adult woman was shot at the 1400 block of Desire Street around 12:40 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
