What Vail’s Dwight Henninger gained in his year as president of International Association of Chiefs of Police

A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this month after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO