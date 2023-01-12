What Vail’s Dwight Henninger gained in his year as president of International Association of Chiefs of Police

Read full article on original website
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Vail Mountain targets Jan. 21-23 for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
Pumphouse Lake avalanche report details factors in slide that killed 2 snowmobilers
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released its final report Saturday, Jan. 14, about an avalanche that killed two snowmobilers east of Winter Park near Pumphouse Lake on Jan. 7. The report provides more detail about the accident and rescue efforts. The report states three snowmobilers were riding in an area...
Dr. David Cook joins Vail Symposium for an evening discussing ‘greatness’
What: Understanding “greatness” with Dr. David Cook. When: Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. Have you ever watched a sporting event and wondered, “how did that person get so...
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
GarCo sheriff severs jail agreement, Pitkin inmates will now go to Eagle County
A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this month after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.
State warns of dangerous avalanche conditions following four fatalities: ‘We need to stop this deadly trend’
Colorado is experiencing heightened avalanche risk in the backcountry this month after heavy December and January snowfall, with four avalanche fatalities recorded in the past three weekends and nine people caught in slides since the beginning of the season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded 973 avalanches in the...
VIDEO: Another 7 inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain, with more on the way
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers through the snowy trees on Vail Mountain, where another storm is brewing after a recent system brought 7 inches of fresh powder to the mountain.
Vail Daily
Eagle Chambers’ computer literacy program begins
A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults in our community. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft...
Pushing for change: What Colorado’s 2023 legislative session could mean for education in Eagle County
As legislators rolled up their sleeves this week to get to work at the Capitol in Denver, many will be watching closely to see what solutions could be thrown into the mix to address the mounting pressures and challenges facing Colorado’s education system. For local legislators and education advocates,...
Vail asks employee housing unit owners to complete annual compliance by Feb. 1
Before Feb. 1, the owners of Vail’s over 1,000 employee housing units are required to submit proof they are complying with the terms of their deed restrictions. George Ruther, Vail’s housing director, called this a “critical element of the town’s housing program,” of which the “sole purpose” is to ensure individuals are utilizing these units as intended.
Western Slope Veterans Coalition to offer writers workshop
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition will offer a new writers workshop series for veterans and their families. The first workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition Resource Center, located at 801 Colorado Ave. in Glenwood Springs. The workshops will be...
Eagle County officials keeping a close eye on the Colorado legislature’s new session
The Colorado legislature this week started its annual 120-day session. Many of the hundreds of bills introduced this year might affect county and other local governments. That’s why the session is closely watched across the state. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners this week approved a resolution for the...
SSCV displays depth at the Vail Age Class Open Competition
This past weekend, young Alpine athletes from Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV), Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Sunlight gathered at Vail to compete in slalom races at the Vail Age Class Open Competition hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. SSCV athletes dominated the competition on their home turf, taking an incredible amount of podiums and to-10 placements across the two days of competition.
On thin ice: Eagle River Fire performs annual ice rescue refresher training
While a beautiful element of the valley’s winterscapes, frozen bodies of water often present a slew of hazards. Rescuers within the Eagle River Fire Protection District prepare to encounter these dangers themselves in rescue scenarios during the agency’s annual ice rescue refresher training. Eagle River Fire rescuers took...
‘This is a really tragic accident:’ Avalanche center report details events leading up to the Dec. 31 fatal avalanche on Peak 10 near Breckenridge
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released a final report on the avalanche that killed a 22-year-old who had been skiing in the backcountry of Peak 10 in Breckenridge on Dec. 31 with his father. Nick Feinstein, the son of University of Northern Colorado president Andy Feinstein, died in the...
Updates: I-70 closed in different directions for hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon, semi removal in Gypsum
Interstate 70 is closed in different directions at different mile markers for separate incidents on a snowy Tuesday. There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon. The canyon closed around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. The interstate is closed...
