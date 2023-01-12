Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highway during Wheels Up, Guns Down
MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.At around 4:40 p.m. the riders made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again. At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street. Images did not show police units in the area. Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding. Many popping wheelies and doing stunts,...
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard video captures migrant interdictions at sea
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores. Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months. The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Toned Down’: Cyclists pedal down Miami Gardens, NW Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka roads in twist to tradition
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Groups of bicyclists took part in a more toned-down “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event than in past years, as they pedaled down roadways in parts of Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer returns to work after on-duty crash back in April
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade police officer Matt Larsh received a warm welcome back from his fellow officers after a long road to recovery. On Monday, Larsh was officially back on the clock with his colleagues. He was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash with an SUV in April 2022.
WSVN-TV
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami; suspect in custody
MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas station clerk was transported to the hospital after he was robbed and stabbed. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a man was robbed and stabbed.
Man arrested for South Florida crime spree while wearing ankle monitor
A man's been arrested after police tracked the GPS ankle monitor he was court ordered to wear to tie him to 14 crimes that occured during a South Florida crime spree.
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
Man arrested for trying to rob South Florida grocery store with stapler
A man's been arrested after attempting to rob a South Florida grocery store using a stapler.
WSVN-TV
Employee at Davie restaurant speaks out about bar fight involving murder fugitive featured on ’90 Day Fiancé’
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a Davie restaurant opened up about the bar fight that led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been on the run from the law for more than a year and a half. In an interview with 7News on Monday, the...
Florida man tries robbing Publix with stapler, police say
A Florida man who was out on bond for allegedly abusing a baby was arrested again last week after he tried to rob a Publix, Miami-Dade police said.
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Antisemitic messages and a Nazi swastika displayed on a downtown West Palm Beach building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in years across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
WSVN-TV
2 OK after shots fired at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are investigating after, they said, someone opened fire at a car that had two people inside. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward, Miami-Dade dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
2 box trucks torched at Hialeah party rental business, triggering arson investigation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of box trucks were torched at a party rental business in Hialeah in a possible arson attack. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire along West 80th Street, near 22nd Avenue, Monday morning. The trucks’ engine compartments sustained...
HipHopDX.com
YNW Melly’s Friend YNW Bortlen Reportedly Told Police About Shootings
YNW Melly is awaiting trial for double murder and audio has surfaced of his alleged co-conspirator, YNW Bortlen, speaking to detectives about the deadly October 2018 night. Bortlen vaguely recounted the 2018 night that ended with YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) being killed and recalled being the driver of the vehicle while the shots rang off.
