ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highway during Wheels Up, Guns Down

MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.At around 4:40 p.m. the riders made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again. At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street. Images did not show police units in the area. Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding. Many popping wheelies and doing stunts,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard video captures migrant interdictions at sea

MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores. Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months. The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

2 OK after shots fired at car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are investigating after, they said, someone opened fire at a car that had two people inside. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
HipHopDX.com

YNW Melly’s Friend YNW Bortlen Reportedly Told Police About Shootings

YNW Melly is awaiting trial for double murder and audio has surfaced of his alleged co-conspirator, YNW Bortlen, speaking to detectives about the deadly October 2018 night. Bortlen vaguely recounted the 2018 night that ended with YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) being killed and recalled being the driver of the vehicle while the shots rang off.
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy