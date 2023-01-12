ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities.

Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the ferry to investigate the driver, who was about to deboard in a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was towing a trailer. When the officers approached the man, he sped off, nearly hitting the officers and others in the area.

Ledyard police spotted the truck on Route 117 in Ledyard Center and tried to stop it on Wolf Ridge Gap, according to authorities. The truck stopped in a cul-de-sac, and then drove at an approaching officer.

The truck sped up, driving onto Colonel Ledyard Highway, and then onto Route 184 on its way to Interstate 95, according to police. Other police agencies were alerted, and the driver was apprehended after Ledyard police deployed stop sticks on Mirra Drive in Groton.

The driver, 55-year-old Robert L. Lechner, of Greenport, New York, has been charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal attempt to commit assault on a peace officer, reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit. He is being held on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.

Mugshot of Robert Lechner (SOURCE: Ledyard Police Department)

Lechner is wanted by Mohegan Tribal Police on an active warrant for first-degree larceny, according to authorities, and will face additional charges from Groton city, Groton town and New London police.

WTNH

