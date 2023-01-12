Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
U.S. Supreme Court Orders Texas Court to Reconsider Decision to Execute Inmate with Potentially Faulty DNA Evidence
In 2011, Areli Escobar was convicted of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado. However, in 2020, a district court judge ruled that Escobar deserved a new trial due to potentially faulty DNA evidence that had been analyzed by a Travis County lab that was later closed down due to untrained staff and improper testing procedures. Despite the district attorney agreeing with Escobar that he should be granted a new trial, the state's highest criminal court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, upheld Escobar's conviction.
KTBS
Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
NOLA.com
See which former Louisiana legislator texted Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election
In December 2020, as former President Donald Trump was spreading baseless theories that the election was stolen from him, Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows received a text from a Louisianan who has been making allegations about election fraud for almost three decades. It was former Louisiana state Rep....
KTBS
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
Comments / 0