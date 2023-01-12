ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

U.S. Supreme Court Orders Texas Court to Reconsider Decision to Execute Inmate with Potentially Faulty DNA Evidence

In 2011, Areli Escobar was convicted of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado. However, in 2020, a district court judge ruled that Escobar deserved a new trial due to potentially faulty DNA evidence that had been analyzed by a Travis County lab that was later closed down due to untrained staff and improper testing procedures. Despite the district attorney agreeing with Escobar that he should be granted a new trial, the state's highest criminal court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, upheld Escobar's conviction.
Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
