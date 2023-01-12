In 2011, Areli Escobar was convicted of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado. However, in 2020, a district court judge ruled that Escobar deserved a new trial due to potentially faulty DNA evidence that had been analyzed by a Travis County lab that was later closed down due to untrained staff and improper testing procedures. Despite the district attorney agreeing with Escobar that he should be granted a new trial, the state's highest criminal court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, upheld Escobar's conviction.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO