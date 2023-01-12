ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man missing from Virginia Beach found safe, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: On Tuesday morning, police said Christian Engel-Hamman was found safe. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake

A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving several pets dead, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IXWWSl. Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow …. A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Families of gun violence victims in Portsmouth search for answers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — “It’s killing us," Calvine Parker said. "It’s killing me.”. There’s not a day Parker doesn’t think about her brother, Melvin Bynum. Portsmouth police found Bynum shot and killed on George Washington Highway in June 2022. “There were two shooters," she said.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
