FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Boy assaulted two staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police
The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
Man missing from Virginia Beach found safe, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: On Tuesday morning, police said Christian Engel-Hamman was found safe. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants,...
WAVY News 10
Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake
A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving several pets dead, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IXWWSl. Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow …. A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving...
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
NNPS Superintendent provides safety update in aftermath of Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A school safety update provided by Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker III on Tuesday highlights changes and additional resources that will be made across the school division in the aftermath of a student shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School. On January 6,...
Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach principal accused of reaching up woman's skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge on Tuesday morning dismissed the charges against a Virginia Beach principal accused of reaching up a woman's skirt last year. The Virginia Beach General District Court judge cited reasonable doubt in dismissing the charges against Joel Guldenschuh, a principal at Old Donation School.
Virginia Beach school officials say students have brought airsoft, pellet guns to school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) said they have received reports of airsoft and pellet guns bring brought onto school buses and campuses, according to an e-mail obtained by 13News Now. In the e-mail, Superintendent Aaron Spence reminded parents that bringing a weapon...
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
College students plant trees at future Virginia shelter for trafficked youth
Fifty volunteers from Samaritan House, Lynnhaven River Now and Virginia Wesleyan University gathered Saturday morning near what's going to be called "The Hallow."
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Virginia Beach company to operate Southside Hampton Roads fiber-optic ring
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach technology company will help operate a fiber-optic network ring that aims to bring ultrafast internet to Southside Hampton Roads, the Southside Network Authority (SNA) announced Tuesday. The authority said it reached an interim public-private partnership agreement with Global Technical Systems (GTS) for...
Heavily armed induvial in custody: Police
Virginia Beach Police took a heavily armed individual into custody after he was illegally parked, a city police official says
Coast Guard to hold public hearing on Spirit of Norfolk fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the vessel's final trip after the fire on June 12, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard and The National Transportation Safety Board continue their investigation into the Spirit of Norfolk fire, and a public hearing phase is set to begin next week.
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
Virginia Beach man arrested for illegally importing, selling firearms
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 13, 2023. After a multi-agency effort, a Virginia Beach man faces multiple charges surrounding the creation and sale of illegal firearms. The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigations Bureau says that this operation was assisted...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
3 adult females injured in shooting near Kickback Jacks in Suffolk: Police
Officers responded to a call about a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. near Kickback Jacks. The restaurant is located at 6110 College Drive next to the Village Inn
13News Now
Families of gun violence victims in Portsmouth search for answers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — “It’s killing us," Calvine Parker said. "It’s killing me.”. There’s not a day Parker doesn’t think about her brother, Melvin Bynum. Portsmouth police found Bynum shot and killed on George Washington Highway in June 2022. “There were two shooters," she said.
13News Now
