Holyoke, MA

DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block

Thomas Napolitano, new owner of the 187-year old Gunn Block at the corner of State and Walnut Streets in Springfield, looks at some of the structural improvements that have been made on the first floor prior to his purchase. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/16/2023Get Photo.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Detached house sells for $352,800 in Easthampton

Cheryl Thomas camp bought the property at 16 Lyman Street, Easthampton, from G Tenczar Ret John on Dec. 28, 2022. The $352,800 purchase price works out to $195 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 40,663 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield

Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
West Springfield mulls updates to athletic facility at middle school

West Springfield has begun to explore upgrading the athletic fields at its middle school in hopes of it one day being a draw for other sports programs in the area. “They are going to realign the baseball and softball fields and the outer fields will be multiuse,” Mayor William Reichelt said in a meeting on Jan 10. “If things work out and we can align funding, we would probably be the premier athletic facility at least for public schools in Western Massachusetts.”
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Pride flags stolen, burned behind YMCA, Westfield police say

Pride flags were stolen and burned behind a YMCA Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. They were stolen from a South Maple Street address and it was the fifth time the address has been targeted for theft or vandalism “of similar items,” police said. Two males were photographed wearing masks reaching for two different pride flags. The photo was shared by the police department.
WESTFIELD, MA
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
WORCESTER, MA
Single-family house sells for $650,000 in East Longmeadow

Sarah Morrissey bought the property at 16 Black Dog Lane, East Longmeadow, from Andrew R Shpak and Emily A Shpak on Dec. 27, 2022, for $650,000 which works out to $280 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Single-family home in Belchertown sells for $350,000

Nicholas Dente and Lindsey Dente acquired the property at 154 Chauncey Walker Street, Belchertown, from Kyle M Belanger and Jennifer Belanger on Dec. 28, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $226. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. There's also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 2.6-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
