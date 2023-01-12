Read full article on original website
Chicopee to begin replacing Barry School with land study, enrollment examination and building committee formation
CHICOPEE — In the upcoming year, city and school officials will have to make a lot of difficult decisions and do a lot of research to prepare to replace the Anna E. Barry School. The Massachusetts School Building Authority approved Chicopee’s application to replace the outdated elementary school in...
Westfield residents, military representatives meet to discuss PFAS cleanup plan
WESTFIELD — At the second Restoration Advisory Board meeting hosted by Barnes Air National Guard Base last week, Col. David Halasi-Kun, vice commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, welcomed board members and members of the public on the call. “We’re dedicated to seeing this process through, working with the...
Westfield property tax hikes out of step with declining values (Letters)
It appears that the city’s political environment has created a new property tax plan. The housing boom gave this city the perfect excuse to increase the valuation of residential property!. Presently the housing market prices are slowly dropping every week. Will the city lower residential property value if the...
Shrewsbury, Sutton and Woburn motels to pay $65K for alleged labor violations
Three affiliated Massachusetts motels will pay $65,000 to settle allegations that they failed to give timely wages to employees or pay earned sick time, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury and manager Ketan Patel; and two Red Roof Inns in Sutton and Woburn, and...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee honors US Ambassador to Ireland with award
HOLYOKE – This year’s St. Patrick’s Parade Ambassador Award winner is, well, an ambassador. The St. Patrick’s Committee announced on Sunday it has named Claire D. Cronin, the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, as the 32nd Ambassador Award recipient. She will be feted at the pre-parade breakfast and then walk in the parade scheduled for March 19.
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
Dozen hopefuls seek a sash in Westfield’s 1st colleen contest in 3 years
WESTFIELD — Twelve contestants for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest gathered on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sons of Erin at 22 Williams St., Westfield, to have their photos taken, get to know each other, and learn about all the responsibilities of the colleen and the court.
Thomas Napolitano, new owner of the 187-year old Gunn Block at the corner of State and Walnut Streets in Springfield, looks at some of the structural improvements that have been made on the first floor prior to his purchase. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/16/2023Get Photo.
Tri-State CDL Training Center prepares to close as state buys Springfield land for rail maintenance facility
SPRINGFIELD — After 25 years of assisting aspiring truck and bus drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, Tri-State CDL Training Center will close its doors in early February. The property, located at 255 Liberty St. and 331 Liberty St., was purchased by the state Department of Transportation for...
Detached house sells for $352,800 in Easthampton
Cheryl Thomas camp bought the property at 16 Lyman Street, Easthampton, from G Tenczar Ret John on Dec. 28, 2022. The $352,800 purchase price works out to $195 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 40,663 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
West Springfield mulls updates to athletic facility at middle school
West Springfield has begun to explore upgrading the athletic fields at its middle school in hopes of it one day being a draw for other sports programs in the area. “They are going to realign the baseball and softball fields and the outer fields will be multiuse,” Mayor William Reichelt said in a meeting on Jan 10. “If things work out and we can align funding, we would probably be the premier athletic facility at least for public schools in Western Massachusetts.”
Pride flags stolen, burned behind YMCA, Westfield police say
Pride flags were stolen and burned behind a YMCA Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. They were stolen from a South Maple Street address and it was the fifth time the address has been targeted for theft or vandalism “of similar items,” police said. Two males were photographed wearing masks reaching for two different pride flags. The photo was shared by the police department.
Youth performing at Community Music School of Springfield’s 2023 MLK celebration urged to follow their dreams
SPRINGFIELD — The music students drummed, they bowed their violins and they sang at the Community Music School of Springfield’s annual celebration to commemorate the legacy the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Meanwhile, speakers at the event urged the youths to follow their dreams and ambitions, echoing King’s...
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
Dumping at Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield down thanks to trail cameras
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department said Jan. 9 it had identified two men dumping mattresses and other items at the Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield, a 1,400-acre conservation area, after a trail camera captured their actions. In a post on its Facebook page, police shared the photos...
Single-family house sells for $650,000 in East Longmeadow
Sarah Morrissey bought the property at 16 Black Dog Lane, East Longmeadow, from Andrew R Shpak and Emily A Shpak on Dec. 27, 2022, for $650,000 which works out to $280 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These...
Healing racism: After 89 years, Coast Guard Academy, Springfield man use racist episode to teach a better future
When Rear Admiral William G. Kelly learned of a dark episode from his cherished institution’s past, the superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy was deeply astonished and profoundly bothered. That it happened in 1934 didn’t dissuade Kelly from seeing if some healing could be done, and a positive...
As search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee continues, officials seek public’s help
Standing in the cold outside the Brookfield Police Department, authorities searching for a missing 35-year-old woman issued a call Monday afternoon for local residents to check their properties and sheds, submit any video footage from security cameras to police, and send in tips that may lead to the woman’s whereabouts.
Single-family home in Belchertown sells for $350,000
Nicholas Dente and Lindsey Dente acquired the property at 154 Chauncey Walker Street, Belchertown, from Kyle M Belanger and Jennifer Belanger on Dec. 28, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $226. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. There's also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 2.6-acre lot.
