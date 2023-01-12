ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Central, Dawson execs: Merger opponents late to the party

HOLDREGE – It’s all about the future. That’s how two key executives of south-central Nebraska irrigation and power districts sum up what’s driving the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District. Central’s General Manager Devin Brundage and Dawson’s General...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss prescription drugs, art, license plate readers

Here in Nebraska and across the country, a law passed last year will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and provide new benefits for millions of seniors. After years of pressing Congress to make prescriptions more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help seniors save money on their medications. And there’s more.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy