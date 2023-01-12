Read full article on original website
Pumphouse Lake avalanche report details factors in slide that killed 2 snowmobilers
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released its final report Saturday, Jan. 14, about an avalanche that killed two snowmobilers east of Winter Park near Pumphouse Lake on Jan. 7. The report provides more detail about the accident and rescue efforts. The report states three snowmobilers were riding in an area...
VIDEO: Another 7 inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain, with more on the way
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers through the snowy trees on Vail Mountain, where another storm is brewing after a recent system brought 7 inches of fresh powder to the mountain.
Vail Mountain targets Jan. 21-23 for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
Vail Mountain has now recorded more than 15 feet of snow during the 2022-23 season, with more storms on the way
Vail Mountain reported 7 inches of fresh snow on Monday morning, bringing its total on the season to 183 inches. The fresh dump of snow closed out a busy weekend as Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allowed many skiers to take an extra day off work.
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
SSCV displays depth at the Vail Age Class Open Competition
This past weekend, young Alpine athletes from Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV), Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Sunlight gathered at Vail to compete in slalom races at the Vail Age Class Open Competition hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. SSCV athletes dominated the competition on their home turf, taking an incredible amount of podiums and to-10 placements across the two days of competition.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
On thin ice: Eagle River Fire performs annual ice rescue refresher training
While a beautiful element of the valley’s winterscapes, frozen bodies of water often present a slew of hazards. Rescuers within the Eagle River Fire Protection District prepare to encounter these dangers themselves in rescue scenarios during the agency’s annual ice rescue refresher training. Eagle River Fire rescuers took...
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy
The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981. “Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within...
Fireworks, a parade, comedy, ice sculptures and photography on snow: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/13/23
Watch the sky sparkle over Avon this Saturday as fireworks light up the night. Avon is hosting a fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park, but get there early, the town of Avon will be giving away free hot chocolate and peppermint schnapps while supplies last. The venue opens at 5:30 p.m.
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open
Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
Dr. David Cook joins Vail Symposium for an evening discussing ‘greatness’
What: Understanding “greatness” with Dr. David Cook. When: Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. Have you ever watched a sporting event and wondered, “how did that person get so...
State warns of dangerous avalanche conditions following four fatalities: ‘We need to stop this deadly trend’
Colorado is experiencing heightened avalanche risk in the backcountry this month after heavy December and January snowfall, with four avalanche fatalities recorded in the past three weekends and nine people caught in slides since the beginning of the season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded 973 avalanches in the...
What Vail’s Dwight Henninger gained in his year as president of International Association of Chiefs of Police
In addition to his role as Vail’s police chief, Dwight Henninger spent the last year serving as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. On the night of Tuesday, Jan. 10, the town of Vail recognized Henninger’s service during a celebration at the Donovan Pavilion. Throughout...
The Bookworm to host ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’ workshop￼
When: Tuesday Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $40 (includes deck), purchase tickets from Bookworm. More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com. The Bookworm of Edwards is hosting the creators of a new sacred feminine oracle deck Tuesday....
Catching up with Samantha Fish before Beaver Creek performance
Samantha Fish readily admits she was caught off guard when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and she had to cut short a European tour and return to her home in New Orleans. Fish never imagined the COVID crisis would be more than a minor speed bump interrupting her busy 2020 touring schedule.
