Beaver Creek, CO

Vail Daily

Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident

A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

SSCV displays depth at the Vail Age Class Open Competition

This past weekend, young Alpine athletes from Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV), Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Sunlight gathered at Vail to compete in slalom races at the Vail Age Class Open Competition hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. SSCV athletes dominated the competition on their home turf, taking an incredible amount of podiums and to-10 placements across the two days of competition.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open

Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
