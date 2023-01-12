ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Clean-up underway at Jay Landings after EF-1 tornado

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks 3 days since an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Particularly right here at Jay Landings, right off of Highway 20. Now clean-up is underway and people like Scott Brown are left with destroyed RVs. “What we’re...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Snow flurries possible after thunderstorms, ALDOT ready to respond

The cold front behind this morning’s storms and high winds will possibly bring scattered snow flurries and icy weather, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said. “We might have some minor accumulation which could impact travel,” said NWS forecaster Huntir Cramer. She said flurries could begin around 4...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton hospital, motel damaged by Thursday morning tornado

The Moulton community is beginning to pick up the pieces after a now-confirmed EF-1 tornado Thursday morning. People in the community were shocked at how loud the storm was as it approached them. "I heard some big pops, really big pops," said Owen Anderson, a shift leader at Shine Time...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 14...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County currently without a commission chairman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An $80 million budget, 400,000 people, and no leader in charge. This is the situation in Madison County following former Commission Chairman Dale Strong’s departure to Washington. Commissioner Phil Riddick is one of several people hoping to get appointed to the position by Governor Kay Ivey.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
WAFF

Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Staff shortages place strain on volunteer fire departments

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire departments across the country are struggling to retain and recruit firefighters. Many officials say this is putting a strain on the staff members they currently have. According to Lieutenant James Filley, a firefighter with the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, volunteer fire departments have been struggling...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

