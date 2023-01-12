ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sunshine continues Sunday; rain, snow next week in Metro Detroit

As the high-pressure center moves off to the east into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the end of the weekend but bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast as we work throughout the day. High temperatures are...
Settling For Some Sunday Sun, Tracking Rain On The Way

Temps in the teens to lower 20s with a light wind are making for a chilly start to the day, as we try to warm up with filtered sunshine throughout our Sunday. Skies are mostly clear early, but we will see clouds trying to move in today without any worries for wet weather.
Tips for keeping snowy owls safe during their time in Michigan

Snowy owls can be spotted in Michigan during the winter months, but this time of year can be a stressful for the birds. Snowy owls spend most of their year in the Arctic tundra. They travel to populated areas in the winter and face unfamiliar threats like humans, rat poison, and vehicle and power line collisions.
Michigan drivers paying average of $3.30 a gallon

DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan dropped two cents from a week ago, according to the AAA. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.30 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 17 cents more than this time last month and 15 cents more than this time last year.
Tasty Tuesday: We’ve Got Brunch

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re trying out the new We’ve Got Brunch in West Bloomfield Township. The fun brunch spot is boasting delicious dishes made with fresh, made-to-order ingredients that are inspired by cities around the country. Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature...
Man, boy rescued from Detroit house fire, in critical condition

DETROIT – A man and a boy were hospitalized with smoke inhalation Tuesday after being rescued from a Detroit house fire. At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, Detroit firefighters rescued a man in his 70s and an 11-year-old boy from a house fire on Barlow Street, near 7 Mile Road and Goulburn Avenue. Both were trapped inside the home and suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.
Grab a bagel at these Ann Arbor spots for National Bagel Day

ANN ARBOR – Sunday was National Bagel Day! Whether you’re a butter purist or like a schmear of cream cheese, we can all agree that the bagel is an almost perfect food. It can be eaten on its own or used to make sandwiches of all types. Eaters can have it whole or sliced; cold or toasted; naked or smothered in whatever they want. It can be part of breakfast, lunch or just as a smack.
Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate looking for team members

ANN ARBOR – One of Tree Town’s favorite ice cream shops is looking for new teammates for its Ann Arbor and Brighton locations. Blank Slate opened its doors at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Within days it sold out of its interesting and rotating menu of ice cream, sorbet and non-dairy flavors. It has remained popular among students, visitors and townies. In 2020, Blank Slate expanded into a second spot located in Brighton, a city about 19 miles north of Ann Arbor.
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
Recall Roundup: Vacuum cleaners, LG Smart TVs, other recalls to know this week

Here are the recalls you should know about for the week of Jan. 16, 2023. This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Jan. 5 and Jan. 16, 2023. There are no food or drug recalls that affect the state of Michigan to report this week! Please refer to the first recall roundup for the latest food and drug recalls.
