45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
Tracking rain ahead of warmer temps this week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – I know it’s a cliche, but grab your umbrellas, as it’s about to be a pretty rainy night here in Metro Detroit. And it looks like it will continue until the middle of the week. Overnight. Rain will continue to fall overnight, heavy at...
Sunshine continues Sunday; rain, snow next week in Metro Detroit
As the high-pressure center moves off to the east into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the end of the weekend but bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast as we work throughout the day. High temperatures are...
Settling For Some Sunday Sun, Tracking Rain On The Way
Temps in the teens to lower 20s with a light wind are making for a chilly start to the day, as we try to warm up with filtered sunshine throughout our Sunday. Skies are mostly clear early, but we will see clouds trying to move in today without any worries for wet weather.
Tips for keeping snowy owls safe during their time in Michigan
Snowy owls can be spotted in Michigan during the winter months, but this time of year can be a stressful for the birds. Snowy owls spend most of their year in the Arctic tundra. They travel to populated areas in the winter and face unfamiliar threats like humans, rat poison, and vehicle and power line collisions.
Michigan drivers paying average of $3.30 a gallon
DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan dropped two cents from a week ago, according to the AAA. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.30 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 17 cents more than this time last month and 15 cents more than this time last year.
Detroit comes in 6th on Orkin’s annual ‘Top 50 Bed Bug Cities’ list
Orkin released their annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities and Detroit dropped two spots and ranked number six. Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing also made the list. Orkin ranked Chicago as number one followed by New York City and Philadelphia. In a release, Orkin says they based their...
11 years ago: Unidentified man found dead in lagoon on Belle Isle
DETROIT – The body of a man was discovered on the north side of Belle Isle 11 years ago. His body was found on Jan. 18, 2012, wedged against rocks in a lagoon. The lagoon has an inlet from the Detroit River. Officials describe him as a Black man...
Morning 4: Drunk driver lies about Detroit freeway shooting to get fast police response after car runs out of fuel -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas. A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway...
Tasty Tuesday: We’ve Got Brunch
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re trying out the new We’ve Got Brunch in West Bloomfield Township. The fun brunch spot is boasting delicious dishes made with fresh, made-to-order ingredients that are inspired by cities around the country. Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature...
Woman picking up trash in neighborhood found unclaimed handgun in street on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman out cleaning up her Detroit neighborhood was stopped in her tracks by the sight of a deadly weapon lying in the street. The woman says someone decided to throw away a gun with no regard for the safety of others, including children who could have found it and picked it up.
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
Members want refunds after gyms in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills abruptly close
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The abrupt closure of two popular gyms in Oakland County at the end of 2022 has left members confused -- especially those who just signed deals last month. On Dec. 29, 2022, AKT Royal Oak and AKT Rochester Hills both announced that they will be...
Man, boy rescued from Detroit house fire, in critical condition
DETROIT – A man and a boy were hospitalized with smoke inhalation Tuesday after being rescued from a Detroit house fire. At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, Detroit firefighters rescued a man in his 70s and an 11-year-old boy from a house fire on Barlow Street, near 7 Mile Road and Goulburn Avenue. Both were trapped inside the home and suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.
Grab a bagel at these Ann Arbor spots for National Bagel Day
ANN ARBOR – Sunday was National Bagel Day! Whether you’re a butter purist or like a schmear of cream cheese, we can all agree that the bagel is an almost perfect food. It can be eaten on its own or used to make sandwiches of all types. Eaters can have it whole or sliced; cold or toasted; naked or smothered in whatever they want. It can be part of breakfast, lunch or just as a smack.
Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate looking for team members
ANN ARBOR – One of Tree Town’s favorite ice cream shops is looking for new teammates for its Ann Arbor and Brighton locations. Blank Slate opened its doors at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Within days it sold out of its interesting and rotating menu of ice cream, sorbet and non-dairy flavors. It has remained popular among students, visitors and townies. In 2020, Blank Slate expanded into a second spot located in Brighton, a city about 19 miles north of Ann Arbor.
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas
DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
Recall Roundup: Vacuum cleaners, LG Smart TVs, other recalls to know this week
Here are the recalls you should know about for the week of Jan. 16, 2023. This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Jan. 5 and Jan. 16, 2023. There are no food or drug recalls that affect the state of Michigan to report this week! Please refer to the first recall roundup for the latest food and drug recalls.
University of Michigan’s Life Sciences Orchestra to play free concert at Hill Auditorium on Friday
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra will perform its first concert of the season on Friday at Hill Auditorium featuring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gustav Mahler’s first symponies. The concert is free and open to the public. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and...
Members demanding their money back after Royal Oak’s AKT Fitness abruptly closed its doors
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A popular Royal Oak fitness destination shut down abruptly, and members want their money back. AKT fitness studio made the surprising announcement on Instagram just hours after members were in a busy group class last month. Some members told Local 4 that they had just...
