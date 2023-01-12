ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign in 2023

With the NFL regular season now over, much attention shifts ahead to the postseason. But, for fans of over half the teams in the league, the offseason starts now. The 2023 NFL Draft should be the event of the offseason, like that weekend always is. But, the free agency period is also going to be a wild one. This year, more than some other recent years, we could see the most quarterback movement we’ve seen in quite some time.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
FanSided

3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t

Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
ATLANTA, LA
FanSided

FanSided

