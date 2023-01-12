Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins
Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign in 2023
With the NFL regular season now over, much attention shifts ahead to the postseason. But, for fans of over half the teams in the league, the offseason starts now. The 2023 NFL Draft should be the event of the offseason, like that weekend always is. But, the free agency period is also going to be a wild one. This year, more than some other recent years, we could see the most quarterback movement we’ve seen in quite some time.
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 17 (Bet on rock fight)
Tennessee had a deflating loss at home on Saturday to a floundering Kentucky team as a double-digit favorite and now hits the road to face a defensive-minded Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs, like the Vols Saturday opponent, are struggling mightily in SEC play, 1-4 so far this season and struggling...
Creighton vs. Butler prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 17 (Bet the UNDER)
Creighton has weathered a serious storm to start Big East play, but after its win over Providence on Saturday, maybe it’s over. The Blue Jays have their head above water at 4-3 in conference play and 10-8 overall. Today they’ll take on the 11-8 Butler Bulldogs who are 3-5...
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 17
Alabama has been rolling in SEC play, 5-0 and fresh off a 40-point drubbing of LSU at home over the weekend, 106-66. Can the team keep their level at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, who is 2-2 in league play and was able to score a home upset against Arkansas, 97-84 on Saturday.
3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
