One of the interesting things about Tulsa King is that there are different characters in play all the time on the show. One of those happens to be Tina, who is the daughter of Dwight Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. At the end of the show’s first season, we saw Dwight get put in handcuffs in front of Tina. This time, though, it was because Dwight got betrayed by Stacy, his former love interest. Because she did this, she can save her job at the ATF. Who will take over his business affairs while he’s detained? It might be Tina.

2 DAYS AGO