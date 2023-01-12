Read full article on original website
NFL Insider Reveals Insane But True Story On Kliff Kingsbury, Current Coaching Outlook
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has no interest in coaching for the 2023 season, according to FOX Sports’ Peter... The post NFL Insider Reveals Insane But True Story On Kliff Kingsbury, Current Coaching Outlook appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday
It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life. Carr is relying ...
Wife of Bills Player Goes Viral During Fight Between Buffalo, Miami Dolphins
NFL fans across the country saw what lengths Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse would go to defend quarterback Josh Allen... The post Wife of Bills Player Goes Viral During Fight Between Buffalo, Miami Dolphins appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas
Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling. Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling. Jerry Jones wants that to change. The Dallas Cowboys owner is ...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Erin Andrews Rocks Justin Jefferson’s Bling, Attempts Embarrassing Griddy During Pregame Show
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is sporting some fresh bling for the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants NFC Wild Card game Sunday. Andrews showed off her “game day glam” prior to kickoff, revealing that it belonged to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Andrews went full-on Jefferson impression, giving her best griddy as well. Spoiler — this griddy will not be winning any awards in the future.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected To Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an incredibly disappointing season come to an end on Monday night following a Wild Card playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again the Tom Brady offense fell flat for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only 14 points against the Dallas Cowboys.
Al Brown, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & ‘The Wire’ Star, Dies at 83
Al Brown, the actor who is known for starring in The Wire and Law & Order: SVU has passed away, according to his family. He was 83 years old. Brown’s daughter, Jenny, shared the news with TMZ today (Jan. 15) and explained that her father had been battling Alzheimer’s for some time. He died in his Las Vegas home on Friday, Jan. 13, due to complications with the disease.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Major Transfer
Deion Sanders landed another huge upgrade through the transfer portal. Edge rusher Jordan Dominceck announced his commitment to Colorado early Sunday morning. After four seasons at Georgia Tech, he tallied 7.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles for Arkansas in 2022. Onlookers are ...
Adam Thielen’s Wife Hints His Time With the Minnesota Vikings Might Be Done
There seems to be a strong chance that Adam Thielen’s time in Minnesota is coming to an end. If you... The post Adam Thielen’s Wife Hints His Time With the Minnesota Vikings Might Be Done appeared first on Outsider.
Raiders' GM Ziegler on Josh Jacobs' Future With Team
Josh Jacobs wants to be a Las Vegas Raider next season, but his future is up in the air.
Police Hunting Down Perpetrator In Crime Against NFL Wide Receiver AJ Green
On Friday night, the Georgia home of NFL wide receiver AJ Green was broken into and burglarized. Police are looking... The post Police Hunting Down Perpetrator In Crime Against NFL Wide Receiver AJ Green appeared first on Outsider.
‘Tulsa King’ Season Two May Bring This Side Character Into The Limelight
One of the interesting things about Tulsa King is that there are different characters in play all the time on the show. One of those happens to be Tina, who is the daughter of Dwight Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. At the end of the show’s first season, we saw Dwight get put in handcuffs in front of Tina. This time, though, it was because Dwight got betrayed by Stacy, his former love interest. Because she did this, she can save her job at the ATF. Who will take over his business affairs while he’s detained? It might be Tina.
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charges in Mississippi
Jerrell Powe, former NFL defensive lineman, has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with kidnapping after an incident in Laurel. Powe and an accomplice were arrested on Thursday at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland, Mississippi. According to the NY Post, local police said that they were contacted by the victim...
Deion Sanders Explains Pressure of Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Winning
A lot of pressure resides in Tampa Bay on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to win against the Buccaneers, ending what would be a long losing streak on the road in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Tom Brady is on the other side and nerves are running high. Most fans...
Bills Trainer Who Performed CPR on Damar Hamlin Receives ‘Symbolic’ MVP Vote
Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington reportedly received a fifth-place vote for the AP NFL MVP Award. Kellington, who has... The post Bills Trainer Who Performed CPR on Damar Hamlin Receives ‘Symbolic’ MVP Vote appeared first on Outsider.
Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy
The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary Trolls Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher With Brutal Tweet After Four Missed Extra Points
If you’re tuned into Monday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys NFC Wild Card game, chances are you know what yips are.... The post Merriam-Webster Dictionary Trolls Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher With Brutal Tweet After Four Missed Extra Points appeared first on Outsider.
Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison
Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
The Saints News Network staff gives you our thoughts on where former Saints coach Sean Payton will end up in 2023.
