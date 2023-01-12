ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas

Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling. Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling. Jerry Jones wants that to change. The Dallas Cowboys owner is ...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Erin Andrews Rocks Justin Jefferson’s Bling, Attempts Embarrassing Griddy During Pregame Show

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is sporting some fresh bling for the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants NFC Wild Card game Sunday. Andrews showed off her “game day glam” prior to kickoff, revealing that it belonged to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Andrews went full-on Jefferson impression, giving her best griddy as well. Spoiler — this griddy will not be winning any awards in the future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected To Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an incredibly disappointing season come to an end on Monday night following a Wild Card playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again the Tom Brady offense fell flat for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only 14 points against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Al Brown, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & ‘The Wire’ Star, Dies at 83

Al Brown, the actor who is known for starring in The Wire and Law & Order: SVU has passed away, according to his family. He was 83 years old. Brown’s daughter, Jenny, shared the news with TMZ today (Jan. 15) and explained that her father had been battling Alzheimer’s for some time. He died in his Las Vegas home on Friday, Jan. 13, due to complications with the disease.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Major Transfer

Deion Sanders landed another huge upgrade through the transfer portal. Edge rusher Jordan Dominceck announced his commitment to Colorado early Sunday morning. After four seasons at Georgia Tech, he tallied 7.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles for Arkansas in 2022. Onlookers are ...
BOULDER, CO
Outsider.com

‘Tulsa King’ Season Two May Bring This Side Character Into The Limelight

One of the interesting things about Tulsa King is that there are different characters in play all the time on the show. One of those happens to be Tina, who is the daughter of Dwight Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. At the end of the show’s first season, we saw Dwight get put in handcuffs in front of Tina. This time, though, it was because Dwight got betrayed by Stacy, his former love interest. Because she did this, she can save her job at the ATF. Who will take over his business affairs while he’s detained? It might be Tina.
qcnews.com

Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy

The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison

Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
DURHAM, NC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

