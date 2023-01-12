ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

WSVN-TV

Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim who was robbed and stabbed has been transported to the hospital. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a male suspect was robbed and stabbed. He...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 OK after shots fired at car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are investigating after, they said, someone opened fire at a car that had two people inside. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami PD investigate suspicious package; streets reopened

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street. Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday. Drivers were advised to avoid the area as police continue...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO locate 30-year-old man who went missing in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said they have found a 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Weston. Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge had been last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday. Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches...
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
DAVIE, FL
HipHopDX.com

YNW Melly’s Friend YNW Bortlen Reportedly Told Police About Shootings

YNW Melly is awaiting trial for double murder and audio has surfaced of his alleged co-conspirator, YNW Bortlen, speaking to detectives about the deadly October 2018 night. Bortlen vaguely recounted the 2018 night that ended with YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) being killed and recalled being the driver of the vehicle while the shots rang off.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man. Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge was last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday. Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around...
WESTON, FL

