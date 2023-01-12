Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police searching for 80-year-old woman missing from Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old woman. On Monday night, Nilia Casas was seen leaving her home located in the Century Village community. Casas has long white hair, and brown eyes and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 190...
WSVN-TV
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim who was robbed and stabbed has been transported to the hospital. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a male suspect was robbed and stabbed. He...
WSVN-TV
2 OK after shots fired at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are investigating after, they said, someone opened fire at a car that had two people inside. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
2 box trucks torched at Hialeah party rental business, triggering arson investigation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of box trucks were torched at a party rental business in Hialeah in a possible arson attack. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire along West 80th Street, near 22nd Avenue, Monday morning. The trucks’ engine compartments sustained...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer returns to work after on-duty crash back in April
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade police officer Matt Larsh received a warm welcome back from his fellow officers after a long road to recovery. On Monday, Larsh was officially back on the clock with his colleagues. He was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash with an SUV in April 2022.
Click10.com
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
WSVN-TV
Miami PD investigate suspicious package; streets reopened
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street. Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday. Drivers were advised to avoid the area as police continue...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
WSVN-TV
Coconut Creek Police officer released from hospital after cruiser-involved crash
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek Police officer has been released from the hospital after he was involved in a crash. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the cruiser crash in the area of North State Road 7 and 60th Street, late Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Employee at Davie restaurant speaks out about bar fight involving murder fugitive featured on ’90 Day Fiancé’
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a Davie restaurant opened up about the bar fight that led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been on the run from the law for more than a year and a half. In an interview with 7News on Monday, the...
Man arrested for South Florida crime spree while wearing ankle monitor
A man's been arrested after police tracked the GPS ankle monitor he was court ordered to wear to tie him to 14 crimes that occured during a South Florida crime spree.
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
WSVN-TV
Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
BSO locate 30-year-old man who went missing in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said they have found a 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Weston. Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge had been last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday. Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
WSVN-TV
‘Troublesome’: Video shows 2 stealing pickup truck from elderly Pompano Beach man’s driveway
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway. Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning. The theft made...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
HipHopDX.com
YNW Melly’s Friend YNW Bortlen Reportedly Told Police About Shootings
YNW Melly is awaiting trial for double murder and audio has surfaced of his alleged co-conspirator, YNW Bortlen, speaking to detectives about the deadly October 2018 night. Bortlen vaguely recounted the 2018 night that ended with YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) being killed and recalled being the driver of the vehicle while the shots rang off.
WSVN-TV
