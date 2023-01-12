Fire and emergency vehicles donated to Hawkins County

Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association began the new year by receiving fire apparatus and equipment that was donated to the Association during the last two months of 2022 by a volunteer fire department in Maryland and a construction company in Northern Virginia.

The Association was alerted to a surplus ambulance in Prince Georges County Maryland recently removed from front line service with the Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Negotiations between the Association and the Volunteer Fire Department during the months of September through October resulted in the donation.

The owner of RMSS Services, had delivered a donated fire truck to Lakeview in 2021 agreed to prepare the ambulance for delivery and drive the unit to Church Hill. The ambulance will be placed in service with the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team.

Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department donated 2003 Freightliner/Medic Master Ambulance to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. RMS Services, LLC, Nanjemoy, Maryland picked up the ambulance from the Berwyn Heights VFD fire station and prepared it for delivery to Hawkins County.

Mr. Robert DeMarr, President/CEO of the DeMarr Construction, LLC in Falls Church, VA contacted the Association late last year with an offer to donate a 1990 2500-gallon tanker.

Mr. DeMarr’s brother, owner operator of a cartage company installed eight new tires on the tanker, removed the DeMarr company logos and delivered the tanker to Hawkins County last Saturday at no cost to the Association. The 1990 International Harvester pumper tanker will replace a smaller 40-year-old tanker and improve fire response capability countywide.

HCVFA members from the Goshen Valley, Lakeview and HERT team accepted the the 1990 International Harvester tanker in Church Hill last Saturday.

HCVFA President Bill Killen presented the keys to the 2003 Freightliner/Medic Master Ambulance to Hawkins County Emergency Response Team Chief John Murnane.

Goshen Valley VFD Past Chief Tony Fugate, Chief Carl Cradic Jr. and GVVFD Board Member Phil Wilcox won the coin toss that decided where the 1990 International Harvester pumper tanker will be placed in service.