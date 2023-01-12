ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Fire and emergency vehicles donated to Hawkins County

By By Bill Killen
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeI8v_0kCpJ8FY00

Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association began the new year by receiving fire apparatus and equipment that was donated to the Association during the last two months of 2022 by a volunteer fire department in Maryland and a construction company in Northern Virginia.

The Association was alerted to a surplus ambulance in Prince Georges County Maryland recently removed from front line service with the Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Negotiations between the Association and the Volunteer Fire Department during the months of September through October resulted in the donation.

The owner of RMSS Services, had delivered a donated fire truck to Lakeview in 2021 agreed to prepare the ambulance for delivery and drive the unit to Church Hill. The ambulance will be placed in service with the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team.

Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department donated 2003 Freightliner/Medic Master Ambulance to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. RMS Services, LLC, Nanjemoy, Maryland picked up the ambulance from the Berwyn Heights VFD fire station and prepared it for delivery to Hawkins County.

Mr. Robert DeMarr, President/CEO of the DeMarr Construction, LLC in Falls Church, VA contacted the Association late last year with an offer to donate a 1990 2500-gallon tanker.

Mr. DeMarr’s brother, owner operator of a cartage company installed eight new tires on the tanker, removed the DeMarr company logos and delivered the tanker to Hawkins County last Saturday at no cost to the Association. The 1990 International Harvester pumper tanker will replace a smaller 40-year-old tanker and improve fire response capability countywide.

HCVFA members from the Goshen Valley, Lakeview and HERT team accepted the the 1990 International Harvester tanker in Church Hill last Saturday.

HCVFA President Bill Killen presented the keys to the 2003 Freightliner/Medic Master Ambulance to Hawkins County Emergency Response Team Chief John Murnane.

Goshen Valley VFD Past Chief Tony Fugate, Chief Carl Cradic Jr. and GVVFD Board Member Phil Wilcox won the coin toss that decided where the 1990 International Harvester pumper tanker will be placed in service.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation

Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee. The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, […]
BUTLER, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
COEBURN, VA
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy