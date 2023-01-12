Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Dolly Parton Sends Emotional Message to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death
Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night (01/12) after suffering a cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death. Over the next few hours, shockwaves of sadness and mourning spread across the world. Many celebs, including Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage, came forward to offer sweet words about her. Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to social media to share her condolences with Priscilla.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma
Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Miley Cyrus Reveals What Comment Made Dolly Parton ‘Clutch Her Pearls’
Former Disney star and pop music sensation Miley Cyrus and country music icon Dolly Parton are a duo we all love. Miley’s edgy style mixed with her godmother’s glamourous country music persona is a pairing that regularly takes us to a happy place. After all, these are two...
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dolly Parton reveals secret to 56-year marriage with husband Carl Thomas Dean: ‘It was meant to be’
"9 to 5" star and country singer Dolly Parton got candid about her five-decade-long marriage to Nashville businessman Carl Thomas Dean and confessed the secret to their successful relationship.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
