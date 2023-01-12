Who is Robert Hur, the Special Counsel overseeing the Biden classified documents probe?

Robert K. Hur, the new special counsel Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed to oversee a Biden document probe, held top career positions at the Justice Department and went after gangs and public corruption in Baltimore.

Hur, who takes over the position after the revelation that Biden's lawyers had discovered a 'small number' of classified documents at the president's Wilmington home, served as the U.S. attorney for Maryland – the top prosecutor’s role in the state.

President Donald Trump nominated him to the post in 2017. In that role, Hur went after politicians in Baltimore for public corruption – as well as leading the prosecution of what DOJ called ‘two of the most significant breach cases in history.’

Those cases related to a former NSA contractor who ‘stole and retained classified material over two decades and stored it in his home and car,’ and a former NSA employee who ‘removed and kept at his home massive troves of highly classified national defense information.’

Hur said the sentence 'should serve as a warning that we will find and prosecute government employees and contractors who flagrantly violate their duty to protect classified materials.'

He also went after criminal gang members, including members of the notorious international crime gang, MS-13.

His office 'launched several initiatives aimed at curbing the historically high levels of gun violence driven by drug-trafficking organizations in Baltimore City,' according to a DOJ release when he left government in 2021.

During his tenure, the office brought charges against former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who was sentenced to three years in prison after conviction on tax and fraud charges, as well as police, corrections, and Maryland legislative officials.

Hur’s pedigree includes clerking for Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, earning his J.D. at Stanford law school, and becoming a partner at the law firm of Gibbon, Dunn, & Crutcher, where the firm touted his government and private sector experience.

He was confirmed unanimously by the Senate to the U.S. Attorney post in 2018 after being nominated by Trump. He was lauded in a statement at the time by home-state Democratic Sens. Benjamin Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.

‘I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment. I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service,’ Hur said after Garland announced his appointment.

Before serving as U.S. Attorney in Maryland, Hur was the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General at the main Justice Department headquarters, where he served as a top aide to former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein - a key figure overseeing the Russia probe during the Trump administration. That gave him oversight responsibilities over Robert Mueller's probe, he told the Senate during confirmation.

Earlier, he was special assistant to current FBI Director Christopher Wray when Wray was Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division, having begun that role during the George W. Bush administration.