Truckee, CA

Travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ in Tahoe this weekend. Here’s the latest forecast

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

This weekend may not be the best time to travel to Tahoe.

A winter storm watch will go into effect 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Areas affected, according to the National Weather Service, include South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline and Incline Village.

Between 3 to 6 feet of snow is expected Friday to Tuesday across the Sierra Nevada and southern cascades . The hazardous mountain conditions could cause significant travel delays, near whiteout conditions and possible road closures.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 80 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service wrote Thursday in a winter storm watch statement. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

“Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.”

South Lake Tahoe forecast

Here’s a look at South lake Tahoe’s forecast, as of Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service . Here’s what you need to know heading into a weekend of snowy weather, wind and below-freezing temperatures. For up-to-date forecasts, check back at weather.gov :

Thursday | High near 44 degrees

Partly sunny, with winds around 5 mph.

Thursday night | Low of 34 degrees

Mostly cloudy, with winds around 5 mph.

Friday | High near 42 degrees

Partly sunny, a chance of rain and snow with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Snow level 6,800 feet.

Friday night | Low of 32 degrees

Mostly cloudy and 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday | High near 37 degrees

Heavy snow with winds as high as 20 mph. Up to 5 inches of snow is possible.

Saturday night | Low of 27 degrees

Heavy snow of up to 7 inches possible before 4 a.m. Winds up to 20 mph.

Sunday | High near 33 degrees

Mostly cloudy with snow up to 3 inches of snow between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday night | Low of 26 degrees

Mostly cloudy with snow after 10 p.m.

Monday | High near 33 degrees

Mostly cloudy with snow.

Monday night | Low near 25 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Tuesday | High near 33 degrees

Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

Tuesday night | Low near 23 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Wednesday | High near 34 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

