Reno events continue COVID-19 pandemic recovery with return of Wild Sheep Show expo

Northern Nevada’s events sector continues its recovery from COVID-19 as the Wild Sheep Foundation holds its first in-person expo since the pandemic in Reno.

The Sheep Show kicked off its 27th year in Reno today and will run for three days through Jan. 14 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The expo, which is open to the public, is the first major trade show to be held at the convention center this year.

The convention also marks a return to in-person attendance for the expo. The Sheep Show’s in-person expo was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic and then switched to a virtual format in 2022.

“We are thrilled to once again just be focused on putting on the best in-person show for our members, exhibitors, donors, sponsors and guests,” said Gray N. Thornton, Wild Sheep Foundation president and CEO.

For this year’s show, the Wild Sheep Foundation is expanding the expo’s exhibit space to three halls covering about 60,000 square feet of space. The trade show floor will house more than 350 exhibitors showcasing items such as gear, firearms, art and taxidermy displays.

The 2023 Sheep Show’s nightly auctions, which can be attended in-person and online, will also feature the largest collection ever offered in the foundation’s 46-year history, including more than $3 million in outdoor adventure trips and more special conservation permits, according to Thornton.

Other planned attractions at the event include raffles and drawings as well as a youth wildlife conservation experience with 40 stations. The Wild Sheep Foundation expects to invest $6 million toward conservation efforts in North America.

People unable to attend the event in Reno can still check it out virtually, with the expo adding webcams in the convention floor this year.

With an expected record attendance of more than 5,000 people and a projected $3.9 million in economic impact for the area, the 2023 Sheep Show is a shot in the arm for a convention sector that was adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“I’m pleased to welcome The Sheep Show back to Reno-Tahoe,” said Charles Harris, president and CEO of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, in a statement. “Wild Sheep Foundation is a partner who represents the history, tradition and sense of pride we feel as Northern Nevadans who work to preserve our communities and our resources for future generations.”

Rebounding convention industry

While the convention industry has shown steady improvement nationwide since COVID-19 led to a massive wave of cancellations, it has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, for example, companies exhibited at 55.5 in-person trade shows on average, according to the Exhibitor Group’s 2022 Industry Pulse Survey report. Last year, companies exhibited at an average of 39.9 events.

The rate still represents an improvement over 2020 and 2021 when companies exhibited at 15 in-person events overall.

The Exhibitor report expects trade shows to continue to make a comeback this year, with companies planning to exhibit at 47.2 events on average in 2023. While still lower than 2019, the rate represents a 6% increase over 2018.

One wild card for the convention sector, however, is a potential recession. Morgan Stanley’s Global Multi-Asset team estimates that there is a 55% probability that a recession will occur this year.

Daily admission to the expo is $25 and includes a raffle entry. The 2023 Sheep Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The free Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more details, visit www.wildsheepfoundation.org .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno events continue COVID-19 pandemic recovery with return of Wild Sheep Show expo