ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno events continue COVID-19 pandemic recovery with return of Wild Sheep Show expo

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5WWf_0kCpIlQj00

Northern Nevada’s events sector continues its recovery from COVID-19 as the Wild Sheep Foundation holds its first in-person expo since the pandemic in Reno.

The Sheep Show kicked off its 27th year in Reno today and will run for three days through Jan. 14 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The expo, which is open to the public, is the first major trade show to be held at the convention center this year.

The convention also marks a return to in-person attendance for the expo. The Sheep Show’s in-person expo was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic and then switched to a virtual format in 2022.

“We are thrilled to once again just be focused on putting on the best in-person show for our members, exhibitors, donors, sponsors and guests,” said Gray N. Thornton, Wild Sheep Foundation president and CEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxUKX_0kCpIlQj00

For this year’s show, the Wild Sheep Foundation is expanding the expo’s exhibit space to three halls covering about 60,000 square feet of space. The trade show floor will house more than 350 exhibitors showcasing items such as gear, firearms, art and taxidermy displays.

The 2023 Sheep Show’s nightly auctions, which can be attended in-person and online, will also feature the largest collection ever offered in the foundation’s 46-year history, including more than $3 million in outdoor adventure trips and more special conservation permits, according to Thornton.

Other planned attractions at the event include raffles and drawings as well as a youth wildlife conservation experience with 40 stations. The Wild Sheep Foundation expects to invest $6 million toward conservation efforts in North America.

More in business: Reno 3rd most popular destination for companies moving out of California

People unable to attend the event in Reno can still check it out virtually, with the expo adding webcams in the convention floor this year.

With an expected record attendance of more than 5,000 people and a projected $3.9 million in economic impact for the area, the 2023 Sheep Show is a shot in the arm for a convention sector that was adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“I’m pleased to welcome The Sheep Show back to Reno-Tahoe,” said Charles Harris, president and CEO of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, in a statement. “Wild Sheep Foundation is a partner who represents the history, tradition and sense of pride we feel as Northern Nevadans who work to preserve our communities and our resources for future generations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjJtl_0kCpIlQj00

Rebounding convention industry

While the convention industry has shown steady improvement nationwide since COVID-19 led to a massive wave of cancellations, it has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, for example, companies exhibited at 55.5 in-person trade shows on average, according to the Exhibitor Group’s 2022 Industry Pulse Survey report. Last year, companies exhibited at an average of 39.9 events.

The rate still represents an improvement over 2020 and 2021 when companies exhibited at 15 in-person events overall.

The Exhibitor report expects trade shows to continue to make a comeback this year, with companies planning to exhibit at 47.2 events on average in 2023. While still lower than 2019, the rate represents a 6% increase over 2018.

One wild card for the convention sector, however, is a potential recession. Morgan Stanley’s Global Multi-Asset team estimates that there is a 55% probability that a recession will occur this year.

Daily admission to the expo is $25 and includes a raffle entry. The 2023 Sheep Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The free Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more details, visit www.wildsheepfoundation.org .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno events continue COVID-19 pandemic recovery with return of Wild Sheep Show expo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nevadabusiness.com

Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
RENO, NV
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. The event will include live music and family-friendly activities. It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors. The Grand Opening...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Latest storm system continues to dump snow on Sierra; travel not recommended

TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Fast-moving storm to bring snow to valley floor overnight

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fast-moving storm is expected to bring snow to the valley floor in Reno Sunday night into Monday morning. Anywhere from one to three inches of snow is expected in Reno and the North Valleys. Heavy snow is forecasted to fall...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business

The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
RENO, NV
labroots.com

Using Ice Core Science To Study Past Climate | Drake McCrimmon, PhD Student at the University of Nevada, Reno | Grad Student Highlights

Drake at the edge of the Greenland Ice Sheet near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland before heading onto the ice to drill the Tunu ice core in May 2022 (Credit: Drake McCrimmon) Drake McCrimmon is a 3rd-year Hydrology PhD student in the Graduate Program of Hydrologic Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) whose research focus involves studying the use of chemistry trapped in ice cores in hopes of better understanding aspects of past climate while employed as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Ice Core Lab and the Desert Research Institute (DRI). This comes after earning a B.S. in Chemistry from Louisiana State University in 2015, followed by an M.S. in Geology from the University of South Carolina in 2017. Upon earning his M.S., McCrimmon made the decision to take a break from both academia and research to travel and better understand certain parts of his life. After building out a pickup truck with a camper shell, he spent the next year traveling throughout the United States and parts of Canada where he feels he gained some life experience by exploring the outdoors such as the Appalachian Trail while working odd jobs to support himself.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Organization that Hosts Reno's Earth Day Event is Dissolving

Mercury Momentum is announcing its dissolution as of January 11, 2023. It's the organization that normally puts on Reno's annual Earth Day event in April. Starting this year and moving forward, the organization says there will no longer be an annual event. Mercury Momentum said in a statement, "We will...
RENO, NV
knpr

Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington

A 10-mile stretch of state highway in western Nevada along the West Walker River is expected remain closed for months after a huge landslide triggered by heavy rain covered the road southwest of Yerington with mud and rocks. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say the rock and mudslide on Highway...
YERINGTON, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
koamnewsnow.com

CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING

Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: Great Full Gardens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Full Gardens has come a long way since it first opened back in 2010; a business that was created organically. “One day I walked into the greenhouse and there were tomatoes everywhere and it was big, and I just said man this is a great, full garden. And we looked at each other and said ‘That’s the name of the company,” said CEO Gino Scala.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in 25,432 SF Mixed-Use Office/Retail Building in the Heart of Midtown

(RENO, Nev.) — DCG’s Dominic Brunetti, CCIM and Scott Shanks, SIOR, Patrick Riggs, and Gary Tremaine, represented the seller in the disposition of a 25,432 square foot mixed-use office/retail building located at 2195 South Virginia Street. The building was sold to Reno Community Health Center, LLC for $6,400,000, 100% of the initial asking price. The two-story building stands on a 1.7-acre parcel, providing over 70 parking spaces.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy