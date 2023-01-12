ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

'A monumental amount of rock and earth' came down in Wilson Canyon rockslide

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVKIS_0kCpIkY000

The size of the rock and mudslide on Hwy. 208 between Yerington and Smith Valley is “monumental,” according to Nevada Department of Transportation officials.

“This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well,” said Meg Ragonese, public information officer for NDOT.

There is no projected reopening date for the state highway, which was covered by the slide Tuesday evening.

It was likely the result of the ongoing storms battering the region, according to Ragonese, who said the canyon area had recorded its heaviest precipitation in more than 100 years.

The day after the slide, NDOT crews performed a preliminary evaluation of the area that showed the hillside remains unstable. NDOT will have to contract with professional rockfall engineers for the work.

The rock and mudslide stretches across roughly 400 feet of the highway, which will likely be closed for months.

Now, drivers looking to travel on paved roads between Yerington and Smith Valley must travel roughly two hours out of the way to get between the Lyon County seat and the rural farming community.

The landslide did reach the adjacent West Walker River, but not enough debris fell into the river to cause flooding.

The highway is closed to through traffic from State Route 339 on the Yerington side to Hudson Aurora Road on the Smith Valley side. Local traffic is allowed past those closures to access residences.

“This is a pretty significant one. When we get significant moisture, we always get a couple of rocks coming down; it’s not like a chunk of the hillside slips down like we’re dealing with now,” said Dustin Homan, Lyon County public works superintendent.

During heavy precipitation in 1997, the road washed out when the canyon flooded.

There were no reported injuries in the slide, Ragonese said.

About 1,800 drivers pass through the canyon each day.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: 'A monumental amount of rock and earth' came down in Wilson Canyon rockslide

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% above normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% above normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect

It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday

The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
CARSON CITY, NV
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Snowy Martin Luther King Jr. day on top for Western Nevada

A fast moving winter storm has greeted commuters this morning. By 6 a.m. about 2 inches of snow was reported. The storm has forced chain and snow tires on all major thoroughfares. The storm is expected to last through 10 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service. About 5...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Snowy Weather to Continue Through Monday Evening

Snow showers will continue on Monday through the afternoon and evening hours with 1 to 4” around the lowest part of Reno and several inches or more in the foothills and for the Washoe and Carson valleys. Snow comes to an end this evening with slick roads for the...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy