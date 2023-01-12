'A monumental amount of rock and earth' came down in Wilson Canyon rockslide

The size of the rock and mudslide on Hwy. 208 between Yerington and Smith Valley is “monumental,” according to Nevada Department of Transportation officials.

“This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well,” said Meg Ragonese, public information officer for NDOT.

There is no projected reopening date for the state highway, which was covered by the slide Tuesday evening.

It was likely the result of the ongoing storms battering the region, according to Ragonese, who said the canyon area had recorded its heaviest precipitation in more than 100 years.

The day after the slide, NDOT crews performed a preliminary evaluation of the area that showed the hillside remains unstable. NDOT will have to contract with professional rockfall engineers for the work.

The rock and mudslide stretches across roughly 400 feet of the highway, which will likely be closed for months.

Now, drivers looking to travel on paved roads between Yerington and Smith Valley must travel roughly two hours out of the way to get between the Lyon County seat and the rural farming community.

The landslide did reach the adjacent West Walker River, but not enough debris fell into the river to cause flooding.

The highway is closed to through traffic from State Route 339 on the Yerington side to Hudson Aurora Road on the Smith Valley side. Local traffic is allowed past those closures to access residences.

“This is a pretty significant one. When we get significant moisture, we always get a couple of rocks coming down; it’s not like a chunk of the hillside slips down like we’re dealing with now,” said Dustin Homan, Lyon County public works superintendent.

During heavy precipitation in 1997, the road washed out when the canyon flooded.

There were no reported injuries in the slide, Ragonese said.

About 1,800 drivers pass through the canyon each day.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: 'A monumental amount of rock and earth' came down in Wilson Canyon rockslide