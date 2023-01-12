ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Stingrays no snowflakes at Manitowoc meet

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

MANITOWOC, Wis. — The M&M Stingray swim team took part in the Manitowoc YMCA Snowflake meet on Saturday.

The Stingrays took home seven first-place individual finishes one in relay competition.

Five stingrays recorded YMCA state-cut times in Manitowoc. Ellyette Brissette (7), Madelyn Krah (10) each swam two state-cut times, while Macy Bodam (10), Ethan Cook (10) and Jacob Counts (11) all had one.

Nick Schetter (26) shaved 22.64 seconds off his previous personal-best time in the 200 breaststroke to take third overall with a time of 4:48.35.

Brissette also saw a massive improvement in her 50 freestyle time, trimming 14.39 seconds off to swim a 1:06.09, good for 12th overall.

Sadie Betzinger (13) nabbed three top-three finishes after a huge showing at the YMCA 11-12 National Long and Short Course event, where she competed in six events.

In the short course, Betzinger took second in the 50 back, eighth in the 200 fly and 11th in the 100 back. She was sixth in the 200 fly in long course action, eighth in the 50 back, and 14th in the 100 back.

Manitowoc Snowflake meet top finishes:

Girls

Sadie Betzinger (13) — 1. 100 back, 1:03.70; 2. 100 back, 1:04.24; 3. 100 fly, 1:06.08

Macy Bodam (10) — 2. 50 back, 39.09

Adrianna Getzloff (16) — 1. 100 back, 1:00.11; 2. 200 back, 2:19.02

Kalia Lampi (12) — 1. 50 fly, 29.70’ 1. 100 fly, 1:10.50; 2. 100 back, 1:09.96

Annabelle Neumeier (17) — 1. 200 breast, 1:54.59; 3. 200 IM, 2:30.57

Irene Neumeier (14) — 1. 200 IM, 2:37.39

Elizabeth Possi (7) — 1. 25 back, 21.67; 2. 50 back, 47.17; 3. 50 free, 46.33

Boys

Marshall Bennett (16) — 1. 100 breast, 1:09.63; 1. 200 breast, 2:30.41; 1. 200 IM, 2:18.84; 2. 50 free, 25.69; 2. 100 fly, 1:01.93

Ethan Cook (10) — 1. 50 back, 40.19

Jacob Counts (11) — 2. 50 breast, 39.83; 3. 50 back, 38.72; 3. 50 fly, 37.96

Landon Klug (10) — 3. 50 back, 43.08

Nick Schetter (26) — 3. 200 breast, 4:48.35

Liam Sorensen (16) — 3. 200 back, 2:39.76

Relay

Betzinger/A. Neumeier/Lampi/I. Neumeier — 1. 200 medley, 2:00.37

Madelyn Krah (10)/Kenley Bruette (10)/Bodam (10)/Lyla Sebero (10) — 2. 200 medley, 2:42.92

Bodam/Bruette/Sebero/Krah — 2. 200 free, 2:31.26

A. Neumeier/Kampi/Tylee Buscher (14)/Betzinger — 2. 200 free, 1:51.54

Comments / 0

Related
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels

The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders

$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl

Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
BONDUEL, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement

As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kewaskum man pleads guilty to wastewater discharge in California

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to violating an environmental order for his wastewater treatment plant in California. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, is the former owner of Klean Waters Inc. -- a company with a permit to treat non-hazardous industrial wastewater. As a condition of the permit, Klean Waters had to test and treat the wastewater to ensure the pollutants were below certain levels before being discharged into Orange County’s sewers.
KEWASKUM, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 13, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 13, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fdl man critically injured from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a Fond du Lac man was critically injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after 9pm Sunday police were called to the 1000 block of Martin Avenue for a report of a gunshot fired in the basement of a home. A 36 year old Fond du Lac man was flown by helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says if you are in a mental health crisis, there are many services and support available. Goldstein says if you know of someone that may be in crisis reach out and help connect that person to the resources they need.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
670
Followers
934
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy