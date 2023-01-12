Stingrays no snowflakes at Manitowoc meet

MANITOWOC, Wis. — The M&M Stingray swim team took part in the Manitowoc YMCA Snowflake meet on Saturday.

The Stingrays took home seven first-place individual finishes one in relay competition.

Five stingrays recorded YMCA state-cut times in Manitowoc. Ellyette Brissette (7), Madelyn Krah (10) each swam two state-cut times, while Macy Bodam (10), Ethan Cook (10) and Jacob Counts (11) all had one.

Nick Schetter (26) shaved 22.64 seconds off his previous personal-best time in the 200 breaststroke to take third overall with a time of 4:48.35.

Brissette also saw a massive improvement in her 50 freestyle time, trimming 14.39 seconds off to swim a 1:06.09, good for 12th overall.

Sadie Betzinger (13) nabbed three top-three finishes after a huge showing at the YMCA 11-12 National Long and Short Course event, where she competed in six events.

In the short course, Betzinger took second in the 50 back, eighth in the 200 fly and 11th in the 100 back. She was sixth in the 200 fly in long course action, eighth in the 50 back, and 14th in the 100 back.

Manitowoc Snowflake meet top finishes:

Girls

Sadie Betzinger (13) — 1. 100 back, 1:03.70; 2. 100 back, 1:04.24; 3. 100 fly, 1:06.08

Macy Bodam (10) — 2. 50 back, 39.09

Adrianna Getzloff (16) — 1. 100 back, 1:00.11; 2. 200 back, 2:19.02

Kalia Lampi (12) — 1. 50 fly, 29.70’ 1. 100 fly, 1:10.50; 2. 100 back, 1:09.96

Annabelle Neumeier (17) — 1. 200 breast, 1:54.59; 3. 200 IM, 2:30.57

Irene Neumeier (14) — 1. 200 IM, 2:37.39

Elizabeth Possi (7) — 1. 25 back, 21.67; 2. 50 back, 47.17; 3. 50 free, 46.33

Boys

Marshall Bennett (16) — 1. 100 breast, 1:09.63; 1. 200 breast, 2:30.41; 1. 200 IM, 2:18.84; 2. 50 free, 25.69; 2. 100 fly, 1:01.93

Ethan Cook (10) — 1. 50 back, 40.19

Jacob Counts (11) — 2. 50 breast, 39.83; 3. 50 back, 38.72; 3. 50 fly, 37.96

Landon Klug (10) — 3. 50 back, 43.08

Nick Schetter (26) — 3. 200 breast, 4:48.35

Liam Sorensen (16) — 3. 200 back, 2:39.76

Relay

Betzinger/A. Neumeier/Lampi/I. Neumeier — 1. 200 medley, 2:00.37

Madelyn Krah (10)/Kenley Bruette (10)/Bodam (10)/Lyla Sebero (10) — 2. 200 medley, 2:42.92

Bodam/Bruette/Sebero/Krah — 2. 200 free, 2:31.26

A. Neumeier/Kampi/Tylee Buscher (14)/Betzinger — 2. 200 free, 1:51.54