Turnto10.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — An Oregon resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
Turnto10.com
Possible wolf-hybrid finds new home in Vermont
(WJAR) — Zeus has a new home!. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and possibly wolf-mix gained the attention of those across Southern New England when the Potter League For Animals announced the search for his new home. Zeus was brought to the Potter League for Animals...
Turnto10.com
Healey to swear-in two new members of her cabinet
(WJAR) — Governor Maura Healey will swear in two new members of her Cabinet on Tuesday. The governor is swearing in Yvonne Hao as the Housing and Economic Development Secretary. Healey will also swear in Lauren Jones as the Labor and Workforce Development Secretary. The swearing-in ceremony will take...
Turnto10.com
Snow and wind stretch into Martin Luther King Jr. Day
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Light snow has arrived Southern New England will be dealing with off-and-on periods of it right into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos when safe to do so. While the bulk of the snow will be in...
