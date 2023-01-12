ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Men’s Tennis Downs Binghamton

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Troy men's tennis picked up its first victory of the spring with a 5-2 victory over Binghamton at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on the Miami campus Sunday afternoon. The Trojans (1-1) breezed to the doubles point, winning 6-2 on all three courts and...
