Troy Eyes Redemption with First-Ever Meeting Against James Madison; Thirsty Thursday and Faculty & Staff Appreciation Set for This Week
TROY, Ala. – With its four-game win streak snapped against Appalachian State, Troy men's basketball looks to return to winning ways in Trojan Arena on Thursday at 6 p.m. against the final first-ever opponent of 2022-23, James Madison. In addition to the contest, Thursday will be Thirsty Thursday in...
Men’s Tennis Downs Binghamton
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Troy men's tennis picked up its first victory of the spring with a 5-2 victory over Binghamton at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on the Miami campus Sunday afternoon. The Trojans (1-1) breezed to the doubles point, winning 6-2 on all three courts and...
