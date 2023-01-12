Read full article on original website
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
The Best Video Games of All Time, Ranked
Premiering Sunday night on HBO, hotly anticipated The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey as survivors trekking across the U.S. after a species of fungus has crumbled modern civilization. The Last of Us is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 PlayStation game, and early...
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Steam Deck Officially Getting 2023's Biggest Game
2023's biggest game is going to be on Steam Deck! The Steam Deck has been a pretty revolutionary device for a lot of gamers. Although not the first of its kind, it is the best in class. It allows people to bring their Steam library with them wherever they go and still get a solid, premium experience with the game. Even if you don't own a PC, it's an awesome portable gaming device. Not only can you play indies and other small-scale stuff, but you can also play some of the biggest games releasing today like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and in just a few months, The Last of Us Part I.
When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
GTA 6 announcement trailer leaked ahead of official reveal
Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way - that much we know. What remains a mystery is exactly when it’s coming, and it sure does feel like we’ve been waiting forever. When a full reveal does arrive, I truly think it’ll have the power to break the internet - and according to one insider, that day could be very soon.
Persona 3 Portable is messy, weird, and lovable on modern platforms
The success of Persona 5 created millions of new Persona fans, captivated by the stories of teenagers harnessing their inner powers to battle injustice and save life as they know it. Persona 3 Portable’s re-release on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox platforms, and Nintendo Switch means many of those newcomers can get a history lesson — warts and all — on the franchise’s roots, and enjoy strengthening their bonds with a different group of teenagers who have been thrust into danger.
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early
The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
No, Atomic Heart isn't a Soviet-set BioShock
Atomic Heart preview: Hands-on with the new FPS from Mundfish was an opportunity to reset my expectations
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time
PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.
This Minecraft fan recreated Toto’s Africa in the blocky builder game
It’s gonna take a lot to drag these blocks into place
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
How to claim Xbox Oreo codes
Get exclusive Xbox Oreo skins for Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
