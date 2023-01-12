ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother found competent to stand trial

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ1d9_0kCpH5fn00

EATON — A judge has made a decision on the competency of an Eaton woman that previously admitted to killing her 93-year-old grandmother.

.Heidi Matheny, 35, is facing one count of murder for the death of her grandmother, Alice Matheny. She previously pleaded not guilty.

In December, Matheny’s competence and sanity to stand trial was questioned, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court documents. She was then ordered to be evaluated by the Forensic Evaluation Service Center in Hamilton.

Last week, Matheny appeared in court for a competency hearing. There, a judge ruled that she’s competent to stand trial.

Eaton police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Somers Street in November 2022 on report of a possible homicide, News Center 7 previously reported.

A police report obtained through a public records request stated Matheny told police that she went behind her grandmother while she was doing dishes and she held her head in the sink “until she stopped blowing bubbles.”

She told police she wasn’t sure if her grandmother was dead yet so she filled up the bathtub and held Alice under for 15 minutes until she stopped breathing and left her in the bathtub.

Afterward, she walked from the apartment to the sheriff’s office. Police asked her what led up to the drowning and she said “nothing special, it was a day like any other day”, according to a police report.

Police arrived on the scene and found Alice deceased in the bathtub and her body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Matheny remains booked in the Preble County Jail on a $500,000 bond. She’s scheduled to appear in court again on March 2.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
KETTERING, OH
WISH-TV

2 juveniles crash in Randolph County, 1 dead

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — One girl is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County. At 3:34 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Boundary Pike, south of US Highway 36, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Preliminary investigation indicates a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Convicted child molester receives maximum sentence

Lawrenceburg, IN — A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molestation was sentenced in Dearborn Circuit Court to the maximum 45 years in prison. 40-year-old Ronald Bills received the sentence last month from Judge James Humphrey, who retired shortly afterward. Bills pled guilty to five counts of child molesting, with...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
1017thepoint.com

CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS RICHMOND GIRL

(Lynn, IN)--The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the two girls involved in a fatal crash on Sunday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. And, they’re both from Richmond. 16-year-old Isabella Estrella died when she was thrown from SUV in which she was riding on Boundary Pike near Lynn. 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell was the driver. She was taken to Reid Health. The investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy