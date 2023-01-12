Plasse encourages Midas catalytic converter program

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Last fall, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Midas to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Recently, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested two Ohio men accused of stealing 10 catalytic converters from the city’s south side.

WTWO spoke with Sheriff John Plasse once again to see how the program is going. Through this partnership, residents of Vigo County can take their vehicles to Midas free of charge.

Midas will paint catalytic converters with high-temperature paint and engrave the last six numbers of the vehicle’s VIN on the catalytic converter to make them easier to identify and track. They also serve as a deterrent to thieves.

“It’s free of charge. I encourage you to take advantage of it. Again the results are proven. None that we’ve marked have been stolen,” Plasse said.

Plasse said a couple of hundred people have taken advantage of the program thus far. He encourages all residents to have this done to protect themselves, just like locking vehicle doors and not leaving valuables in plain sight.

