ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Plasse encourages Midas catalytic converter program

By Sky Christian, Jen Thompson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1li7iI_0kCpGfUT00

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Last fall, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Midas to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Recently, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested two Ohio men accused of stealing 10 catalytic converters from the city’s south side.

WTWO spoke with Sheriff John Plasse once again to see how the program is going. Through this partnership, residents of Vigo County can take their vehicles to Midas free of charge.

THPD: Two Ohio men arrested for theft of 10 catalytic converters

Midas will paint catalytic converters with high-temperature paint and engrave the last six numbers of the vehicle’s VIN on the catalytic converter to make them easier to identify and track. They also serve as a deterrent to thieves.

“It’s free of charge. I encourage you to take advantage of it. Again the results are proven. None that we’ve marked have been stolen,” Plasse said.

Plasse said a couple of hundred people have taken advantage of the program thus far. He encourages all residents to have this done to protect themselves, just like locking vehicle doors and not leaving valuables in plain sight.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City officers seek help in theft investigation

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Clay City Police Department, three people attempted to steal an ATM from the First Farmers Bank, and officers are now asking the community for help identifying the suspects. About a week ago, three masked people attempted to steal the ATM at the First Farmer’s […]
CLAY CITY, IN
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

17-year-old detained, led officers on pursuit

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have detained a minor following a short pursuit that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding in the early hours on Sunday morning on U.S. 36 near Midway Road. After officers attempted […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute home fully engulfed in flames

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is working to put out a large house fire. The fire happened at around one in the afternoon on Monday at 2325 Sycamore Street behind the Advanced Auto Parts store on Wabash Avenue. News 10 will have updates from the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Loogootee student made honorary officer

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Loogootee Police Department has recently brought on a new honorary police officer from Loogootee Community Schools to join the force. Tony Buckhoy was sworn in by Mayor Noel Harty on Tuesday morning in front of the student body and was given a permanent “forever badge” number of L30.  A student […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street. Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident. “At approximately 1 o’clock this afternoon a fire was reported […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Drug Bust at Sundale Trailer Court in Washington

On Friday, officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court after receiving a complaint of suspected drug activity taking place. Officers came into contact with one of the residents, who initially provided a false name but was later confirmed to be 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz. Oscar was wanted out of Daviess County for multiple misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrants. Oscar was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. The officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant. In total, officers reported locating approximately 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia. Oscar was arrested on his warrants and new charges of dealing in cocaine and falsely informing. Also arrested was 41-year-old Enrique Tapia-Gonzalez for possession of methamphetamine.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County social services hub to open in March

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the the Knox County Public Library’s Bloebaum-Fuller annex building was in danger of being demolished. But throughout 2022, thanks to a number of organizations throughout the county– particularly the library, Good Samaritan Hospital and Children and Family services– it’s now set to open with a new name and a […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Two arrested after separate shooting incidents

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
DUGGER, IN
WTHI

Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5 displaced after a fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a garage fire that spread to a two-story apartment this morning. Crews responded to 608 N 5th Street in Charleston to calls of a garage fire. Officials said that the garage was attached to a two-story home. The fire would spread to the two-story structure. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
vincennespbs.org

Two police chases in Knox County

Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Josie Baker sentenced to 5 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars in Fallen Officer Funds and other financial accounts intended for her minor child will serve up to 5 years behind bars after being sentenced in Sullivan County Court on Friday. Josie Baker, 33, appeared before Judge Robert E. Hunley for sentencing in […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy