ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Mobile Co. Health Dept. offering updated COVID vaccines for children this week

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UliPN_0kCpG7l800

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Health Department is offering updated COVID-19 vaccines starting this week. The updated vaccines became available on Dec. 9, for children ages six months to four-years-old to complete the primary series .

The vaccines offered are updated Pfixer-BioNTexh Infant bivalent shots. This follows the U.S. Food & Drug Administration amending the emergency use authorizations of the updated vaccines.”

Tornado watches continue

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, recommends “one updated (bivalent) booster dose for children aged 6 months to 4 years who completed the Moderna primary series and if it has been at least 2 months since their last dose. There is no booster recommendation for children aged 6 months to 4 years who got the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine primary series.”

Vaccinations and rapid testing are available at the following locations. These centers are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no out-of-pocket costs.

  1. MCHD’s Festival Centre Location
    • 3745 Airport Boulevard Sutie 101-A in Mobile
  2. Southwest Public Health Center
    • 5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner

You must make an appointment for rapid testing at Book Appointment With Mobile County Health Department (mchd.org) .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WPMI

Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with weapon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WALA-TV FOX10

Road closures in the coming days around Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Teen brings stolen gun to Mobile high school, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly brought a stolen gun to B.C. Raines High School on Tuesday, according to a department news release. Police said officers arrived at the school at about 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday. School officials had detained the boy, according to police, and officers […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Navy training plane crashes in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A T6 fixed wing trainer out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field crashed in the Gateswood Community off County Road 87 in Baldwin County Tuesday morning. Several agencies, including the Navy, responded to the scene. NAS Whiting Field has made contact with the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, which has […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person dead after gunshot to the leg in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A person in Foley has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during on Sunday, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1600 block of South Oak Street on Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers said upon arrival, they located Walter...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

1 man killed in apartment shooting, say Mobile Police

UPDATE (11:22 a.m.): Mobile Police said officers found a man shot several times in the driver seat of a car. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police said no one else was in the car by the time they arrived. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were at 61Ninety West apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Saxon Street deemed self-defense, 1 arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday. Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation. ECSO said a juvenile […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested in connection with burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

73K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy