Mobile Co. Health Dept. offering updated COVID vaccines for children this week

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Health Department is offering updated COVID-19 vaccines starting this week. The updated vaccines became available on Dec. 9, for children ages six months to four-years-old to complete the primary series .

The vaccines offered are updated Pfixer-BioNTexh Infant bivalent shots. This follows the U.S. Food & Drug Administration amending the emergency use authorizations of the updated vaccines.”

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, recommends “one updated (bivalent) booster dose for children aged 6 months to 4 years who completed the Moderna primary series and if it has been at least 2 months since their last dose. There is no booster recommendation for children aged 6 months to 4 years who got the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine primary series.”

Vaccinations and rapid testing are available at the following locations. These centers are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no out-of-pocket costs.

MCHD’s Festival Centre Location 3745 Airport Boulevard Sutie 101-A in Mobile Southwest Public Health Center 5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner

You must make an appointment for rapid testing at Book Appointment With Mobile County Health Department (mchd.org) .

