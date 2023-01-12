Read full article on original website
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is set to play Indian Ranch on July 9
Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 21, at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 27th for just $20.
whatsupnewp.com
‘We’re Gonna Die’ opening January 19 at Wilbury Theatre, we speak to Director Marcel A. Mascaro
It’s one of two things in life that are certain. And we’re not talking about taxes. That disheartening subject is the theme of the Rhode Island premiere of the award-winning play We’re Gonna Die, which opens later this week at Wilbury Theater Group’s performance space, the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. The play was written and originally produced by playwright Young Jean Lee, who was described by the New York Times as “hands down, the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation.”
whatsupnewp.com
Gilded Age Lecture Series explores a fascinating period
A wide range of topics, from television production to dressmaking to cocktails to music, will be explored in the winter edition of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s ongoing Gilded Age Lecture Series. The series examines all aspects of the American Gilded Age, a period of significant change and...
mybackyardnews.com
NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE AUDITIONS – MONDAY JANUARY 16, 2023
Play Auditions at The Newport Playhouse Monday January 16, 2023, at 5PM. Synopsis: Blithe Spirit takes place in Great Britain in 1938. The setting is a comfortably upper middle-class household. English accents will be necessary for all characters except Madame Arcati. Roles:. Charles Condomine – Successful established novelist. Worldly but...
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
whatsupnewp.com
Fun, Interesting, Famous and Memorable Quotes About Newport, Rhode Island
{Photo via Frank G. Harris (1885)/Wikimedia Commons}. Newport, RI has inspired many writers, celebrities, musicians and creative minds over the last several hundred years. While there’s never any shortage of things to say about The City-By-The-Sea, here are some of the most fun, interesting, famous and most memorable quotes about Newport, RI.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport String Project receives recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts
The Newport String Project today announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 Challenge America grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant will support performances by our resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, pop-up performances at local community meals, and two Open Mic night events that feature performances by our students.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Deborah (Meikle) Cahoon
Deborah Christine (Meikle) Cahoon of Newport, RI, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of David C. Cahoon. Born in Newport, May 8, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Meikle and Kathleen “Kitty” (O’Connor) Meikle. Deborah was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy, Newport, The Elms College of Chicopee, MA, Assumption College of Worcester, MA. Deborah received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in, English and Education and a Master of Arts Degree in English, Teaching Certifications in Elementary / Secondary School English, and Special Education.
whatsupnewp.com
This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island
Yes, we’ve had a few cold days lately, but nothing like the frigid air we saw 81 years ago today. On January 17, 1942, the temperature reached -28°F in Richmond, RI. (Note: A -25°F temperature reading was recorded at T.F. Greene Airport on February 5, 1996 where official readings are kept.) Meanwhile, the lowest reading in balmy Newport was -9°F in 1982. Perfect for a stroll on the beach.
TMZ.com
MLK & Coretta Scott Statue, 'The Embrace,' Gets Mixed Reactions Online
A statue honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled this week -- depicting a famous hug they gave each other ... but not everyone sees that. The art piece is called "The Embrace," and it was shown off in public for the first time...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
wbsm.com
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
The Impressive Woman Behind Historic Easton Mansion Featured in ‘Knives Out’
During the holidays, families were gathered in the living room to watch the latest whodunnit murder story, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Netflix. It is an entertaining blend of comedy and mystery, but I felt it didn’t compare to the original Knives Out film that came out in 2019.
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
GoLocalProv
Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall
Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
whatsupnewp.com
Slippery travel conditions across CT, MA, and RI: National Weather Service issues Special Weather Statement
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a special weather statement for several counties in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, warning of slippery travel conditions due to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The statement, issued at 8:05 AM EST on Monday, January 16th,...
