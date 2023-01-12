East Liverpool principal to officiate NFL playoff game

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Associate Principal of East Liverpool Jr./Sr. High School will be a part of an NFL playoff game this weekend.

East Liverpool City Schools announced on its Facebook page that Jay Kiger was selected by the NFL to be an instant replay analyst for the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night.

The school said that Kiger was selected for this playoff assignment based on his accuracy during regular-season play.

Kickoff for the game is at 8:15 p.m.

