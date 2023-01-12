ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Punxsutawney man preparing for 14-mile run for charity

By Tristan Klinefelter
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Punxsutawney, one resident will be running through the streets trying to make a difference one mile at a time.

For the second straight year, Nathanial Hankinson will make a 14-mile trek to raise funds for seven different charities.

“Mainly raising the awareness and hopefully getting positive feedback from everyone, and I like to run,” Hankinson said about doing the run.

Hankinson will be running for the American Heart Association, National MS Society, Lisa’s Lady Bugs, COPD Foundation, American Diabetes Association, Wills Walkers, and the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.

“The Punxsy community center does a lot of stuff for kids tee ball, movie theaters in their community theater for kids and adults alike, and the gym for kids and adults,” Hankinson said.

Hankinson plans to split the money evenly between the seven charities and hopes it’s an even split.

“I wanna raise $7,000 that way I can give $1,000 to each charity and right now we’re actually right about three grand,” Hankinson said.

Hankinson’s love for running started at an early age and now he’s still running to honor others.

“I’ve been running since 2010 with my parents, my dad that’s passed away now, and my mom,” Hankinson said. “Helping people out, like my dad before he passed, he helped lots of people in the community,”

Hankinson’s 14-mile trek is set for Saturday, Jan. 28. Those interested in donating can do so at S&T Bank in Punxsutawney.

