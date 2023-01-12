Exclusive Avelo Airlines nonstop from Dayton to Orlando begins Friday

DAYTON — Dayton now is the newest city in the Avelo Airlines network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, officials with the airline announced Thursday.

The first Avelo nonstop from Dayton International to Orlando is scheduled to depart at 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the airline. The first Avelo nonstop from Orlando to Dayton is scheduled to leave Florida at noon.

Introductory one-way fares between DAY and MCO start at $49. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com. Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays on Boeing Next-Generation 737s.

“We are excited to bring Avelo to the Birthplace of Aviation, making getting to The Sunshine State more affordable and easier than ever,” Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines chairman and CEO said in a prepared statement.

Gil Turner, Dayton director of aviation, said, “We’re very excited to offer the Dayton community another affordable option for their travel needs with Avelo Airlines. Avelo’s focus on offering a caring travel experience certainly aligns with Dayton’s reputation for being ‘easy to and through.’ ”

Since taking flight April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million customers on more than 10,000 flights, according to the airline, and now serves 34 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable, according to the airline.

