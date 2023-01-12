Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Related
wcyb.com
Man charged with attempted murder following November shooting in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder following a shooting that occurred in November, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Micah Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged following the shooting that occurred on November 9, according to police. Police said the...
wcyb.com
Man arrested after bullet comes close to striking baby in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested early Tuesday after a bullet "came within close proximity" to a 9-month-old baby who was sleeping in a crib, according to police. Officers responded to Regency Square shortly after midnight and came in contact with Remington Tritt. "Tritt...
wcyb.com
WANTED: Johnson City armed robbery suspect
(WCYB) — Police in Johnson City are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened Monday night at the Roadrunner Market on North State of Franklin Road. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded everything in the...
wcyb.com
Man found dead following Greene County house fire
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was found dead following a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Officials said the fire was on Choctaw Drive. After crews put out the fire, the body of 59-year-old Daniel Reaves was discovered in a basement bedroom.
wcyb.com
Food City Guest Restaurant Night to feature 128 Pecan
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City Guest Restaurant Nights are making a return, beginning on Tuesday!. The nights will be on Tuesdays through the end of February (except for Valentine's Day). Abingdon and Bristol-area restaurants will take over the kitchen at the Abingdon Food City near exit 17. Dinner...
wcyb.com
Kingsport parents to learn more about Third Grade Retention Law
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Parents of young Kingsport students will have the chance to learn more about a new law that could prevent their child from moving to the next grade. On Tuesday, Kingsport City Schools is hosting a virtual parent meeting focused on the Third Grade Retention Law.
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School hosts largest JROTC drill competition in Southeast
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone High School hosted the largest JROTC drill competition in the Southeast Saturday. It's a one day competition including manual of arms, exhibitions, color guard, and marching. A lot of times, cadets at their high school feel like they're the only ones to do...
wcyb.com
Community members gather to celebrate the life of UT football star in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Several members of the community gathered to celebrate the life of former University of Tennessee football star Johnny Mills on Sunday at Elizabethton High School. Mills was the quarterback for Elizabethton High School, then went on to play for the Vols from 1963-1966 as wide...
wcyb.com
Tusculum women's basketball defeats Wingate, men come up short
Wingate shot 47% from three-point range on its way to a seven point win over the Pioneers. Jarren Cottingham did most of the damage for Wingate, scoring 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from three-point range. Inady Legiste led Tusculum with 17 points. WOMEN: Tusculum...
wcyb.com
Milligan University remembers Martin Luther King, Jr. through day of service
Milligan University students joined in a series of service projects and educational events for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. About a hundred students volunteered at organizations across the region, including packing boxes of food for people in Haiti. "It's really rewarding to be able to spend it doing something...
