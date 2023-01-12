Denny Kellington, who performed CPR on safety Damar Hamlin, received a touching gesture from one MVP voter. Under the revamped rules for selecting an NFL MVP, voters cast their ballots for five different players for the first time this season, ranking them in order of preference. As a result, one voter had the chance to honor Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington for his heroic role in Damar Hamlin’s on-field medical emergency in a rather unique way.

1 DAY AGO