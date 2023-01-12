CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are searching for a new defensive coordinator and the interview process is moving along as the search stretches into its second week. We have a two-part Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast and in Monday’s Part One, Mary Kay answers questions about the defensive coordinator search. What impact does Deshaun Watson have on the search? Will Kevin Stefanski’s longterm outlook have an impact on whether someone takes the job or not? What are the priorities for the new defensive coordinator?

