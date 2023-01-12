ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County Captains will begin 20th season with new ownership group

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After 20 seasons of minor league baseball in Eastlake, the Lake County Captains will begin the 2023 campaign under new ownership. Alan Miller and Jon Ryan, principal partners at COLLiDE Sport, take over as majority owners from a group headed by Peter and Rita Carfagna in a move announced Tuesday. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Guards Fest 2023 includes entertainment, players, cleat-design competition, bat-making demo, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than half of the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster are expected to attend Guards Fest, the traditional winter fan festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The fest, which was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of coronavirus concerns, is at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. It is filled with a variety of entertainment options.
CLEVELAND, OH
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
CLEVELAND, OH
City of Medina recognized as a healthy worksite

MEDINA, Ohio -- It was recently announced that the City of Medina is one of 96 worksites, Ohio employers and entities being recognized by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The city will receive a Healthy Worksite Award for fostering healthy worksite practices in 2022. All 96 recipients will...
MEDINA, OH
Chagrin Falls starts new year with new website

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Falls residents will get to do something in 2023 that they haven’t done in a long time -- scroll or click through a new village website, www.chagrin-falls.org. Starting with researching vendors, Kristy Holmes, administrative assistant to Mayor William Tomko, began the year-long project to...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
CLEVELAND, OH
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park

BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
BROOK PARK, OH
How much does Kevin Stefanski’s longterm future impact the Browns defensive coordinator hire? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are searching for a new defensive coordinator and the interview process is moving along as the search stretches into its second week. We have a two-part Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast and in Monday’s Part One, Mary Kay answers questions about the defensive coordinator search. What impact does Deshaun Watson have on the search? Will Kevin Stefanski’s longterm outlook have an impact on whether someone takes the job or not? What are the priorities for the new defensive coordinator?
CLEVELAND, OH
