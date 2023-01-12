Read full article on original website
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Lake County Captains will begin 20th season with new ownership group
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After 20 seasons of minor league baseball in Eastlake, the Lake County Captains will begin the 2023 campaign under new ownership. Alan Miller and Jon Ryan, principal partners at COLLiDE Sport, take over as majority owners from a group headed by Peter and Rita Carfagna in a move announced Tuesday. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Guards Fest 2023 includes entertainment, players, cleat-design competition, bat-making demo, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than half of the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster are expected to attend Guards Fest, the traditional winter fan festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The fest, which was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of coronavirus concerns, is at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. It is filled with a variety of entertainment options.
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
City of Medina recognized as a healthy worksite
MEDINA, Ohio -- It was recently announced that the City of Medina is one of 96 worksites, Ohio employers and entities being recognized by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The city will receive a Healthy Worksite Award for fostering healthy worksite practices in 2022. All 96 recipients will...
How to save when buying an RV and details on RVing the Great Lakes: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While they were recently in Cleveland for the Ohio RV Supershow, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach had to chance to sit down with Frank Wyzywany who works for Tiffin Motorhomes. On this week’s episode of “Rocking the RV Life,” Frank talks more about his company’s products while also...
West Shore Meals on Wheels celebrates 50th anniversary
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In 1973, a group of churches got together to create a Meals on Wheels program on the west side. Nov. 20 of that year was the first board meeting, featuring all women -- energetic and strong leaders, women with a mission. The meals service would be...
Jim Schwartz not only a safe hire for Cleveland Browns, but also a smart one – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I wanted a former head coach to be the new defensive coordinator for the Browns. As I wrote over the weekend, Jim Schwartz was my favorite from the various candidates interviewed by the Browns to replace Joe Woods as defensive coordinator. The job is now his.
Madonna bringing career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Pop music legend and 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Madonna will bring “The Celebration Tour” to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, August 2. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, at rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com. The...
Chagrin Falls starts new year with new website
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Falls residents will get to do something in 2023 that they haven’t done in a long time -- scroll or click through a new village website, www.chagrin-falls.org. Starting with researching vendors, Kristy Holmes, administrative assistant to Mayor William Tomko, began the year-long project to...
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
Bundle up and enjoy local shopping: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- This past weekend’s cold weather and a bit of snow did not deter folks from shopping in local stores. Mackenzie Knight and sister Bailey Ransom visited La Blanca Bridal Boutique at Grand Pacific Junction Sunday (Jan. 15) and left with a precious possession. “This is...
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park
BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
How much does Kevin Stefanski’s longterm future impact the Browns defensive coordinator hire? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are searching for a new defensive coordinator and the interview process is moving along as the search stretches into its second week. We have a two-part Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast and in Monday’s Part One, Mary Kay answers questions about the defensive coordinator search. What impact does Deshaun Watson have on the search? Will Kevin Stefanski’s longterm outlook have an impact on whether someone takes the job or not? What are the priorities for the new defensive coordinator?
Browns conclude interview with Seahawks’ Sean Desai, could name defensive coordinator by Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns concluded an interview Monday for their defensive coordinator vacancy with Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai, and could name their successor to Joe Woods by Tuesday afternoon. Desai, 39, was the fourth candidate to interview, and the Browns are ready to...
Medina County Park District to collaborate with Cathy’s House and the Hope Recovery Program
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District and Cathy’s House, a Medina-based nonprofit that provides housing for men who are recovering from substance abuse disorder, have signed a 10-year lease that will begin a unique collaborative partnership between the two organizations. In May 2022, the park district and...
Medina to host Jan. 19 open house on West Smith Road reconstruction
MEDINA, Ohio -- The City of Medina invites residents, property owners and business owners on or adjacent to West Smith Road between State Road and South Court Street -- as well as the general public -- to an open house for the upcoming West Smith Road reconstruction project. The open...
St. Edward, Richmond Heights atop divisions in first Associated Press state boys basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio — St. Edward owns the No. 1-ranked in Northeast Ohio with the latest cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 and now the top spot in the state for Division I, as the Associated Press announced its first poll Monday for this season. The Eagles received nine first-place votes...
