BatDance_$$$
4d ago
Life in prison! The prosecutor better do the right thing!
RealBuck
4d ago
Hope he gets life in prison and becomes RAY RAY wife
Bay Net
Man Shot, Killed After Delivering Grocery Order In P.G. County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Homicide Unit is actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man Friday night in Temple Hills. The victim is 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, MD. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Bay Net
Brother Charged After Domestic-Related Fatal Stabbing In P.G. County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation into a domestic-related stabbing in the unincorporated section of District Heights. The victim is 43-year-old Tiron Tyler of District Heights. His brother, 55-year-old Antonio Ward of District Heights, is in custody in connection with the incident.
WTOP
With 1 in custody, police still seeking others in Metrobus shooting that hurt 2 kids
A child who was wounded in a shooting last Wednesday says it happened when he was stepping off a Metrobus with his grandmother in D.C.’s Brightwood neighborhood to escape a fight, according to court documents. Police said a 9-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl had injuries that were not life-threatening...
NBC Washington
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade Situation at Southeast Apartment
A possible homicide suspect was arrested after a barricade situation and fire at an apartment building in Southeast D.C., law enforcement sources say. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for a suspect in a murder that took place around 37th Place on Sunday evening. While they...
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
fox5dc.com
Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Sleeping homeowner wakes up to find bullet in picture frame, say police
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a homeowner in Severna Park woke up to find a projectile embedded in a picture frame near a bedroom where they were sleeping. The shooting happened between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at a...
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police
A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
Man Killed By Brother In Prince George's Mourned By Many
Condolences were pouring in on social media for a 43-year-old man stabbed dead by his 55-year-old brother earlier this month in Prince George's County, authorities said.Tiron Tyler, of District Heights, died on Monday, Jan. 9 — five days after being stabbed by 55-year-old Antonio Ward, Prince …
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
WTOP
DC council member Pinto requests police bodycam footage from fatal teen shooting
D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto has requested police body-worn camera footage captured when officers responded to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake on Jan. 7. Pinto told WTOP that she requested the video to make sure D.C. police followed all of the right procedures when they responded. “It is...
NBC Washington
Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police
Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
