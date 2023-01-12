ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Need a side hustle? These are the top 10 most profitable part-time jobs, according to data

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you made a New Year’s resolution to bump up your savings account in 2023, there’s good news: Side hustles -- part-time gigs that full-time workers pick up in order to supplement their income -- are available, with listings for “lead generators” and “quality assurance reviewers” more common than ever. But what does a side gig really entail, and is all of the balancing really worth it?
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Amazing’ holiday toy drive spreads cheer to Staten Island special ed students | In Class column

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A non-profit on Staten Island held its eighth annual holiday drive last month, in partnership with several special education schools. Person Centered Care Services (PCCS), a non-profit creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance, held the event in partnership with District 75 schools, including PS 373R and its eight sites and PS/I.S. 25 South Richmond High School’s North Shore annex.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Interested in being part of an NYC Community Education Council? How to apply, eligibility and more.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s election season for community and citywide education councils in New York City. Schools Chancellor David C. Banks recently announced that parents and guardians can apply for a coveted spot on a council for the 2023-2025 term. Election season is officially open, including for Staten Island’s Community Education Council (CEC) 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Crazy train: MTA, LIRR let $385M fly off the rails, beg Hochul bailout

They’ve been taking New York commuters for a ride! Wasteful labor deals and mismanagement at the MTA’s commuter lines — predominantly the Long Island Rail Road — are costing the vital suburban connectors nearly $400 million annually, an investigation by The Post reveals. The seven-month examination comes as the MTA seeks a financial bailout from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to fill budget gaps created by dramatic drops in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slow return of workers to their offices. The extraordinary costs hurt metro area commuters and taxpayers in general in almost every conceivable way,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Workers clear wooded area along Staten Island road as much-needed $2.4M sidewalk project gets underway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Preliminary work to install a long-requested sidewalk on a busy Willowbrook street is underway, with pedestrians expected to reap the safety benefits later this year. Last month, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a $2.4 million sidewalk project along Forest Hill Road in Willowbrook, something...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WilliamSal

"New York's Changing Demographics: How Immigration and Urbanization are Shaping the City's Culture and Economy"

New York City has long been known as a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, but the city's demographic makeup has undergone significant changes in recent years. The influx of immigrants worldwide has brought the city new customs, traditions, and languages. In contrast, urbanization has led to the growth of new neighborhoods and the decline of others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Domain sues tenants who withheld rent when gas went out

For four months, tenants at a luxury Greenpoint building quit paying the rent after going more than three months without gas service. They racked up over $500,000 in arrears. Now landlord Domain Companies wants at least some of that money. In a lawsuit filed last week, Domain asked a judge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

College of Staten Island holds pinning ceremony for 35 graduates of Associates of Applied Science in Nursing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The College of Staten Island held its Class of January 2023 Pinning Ceremony on Friday, officially pinning 35 Associates of Applied Science in Nursing graduates. Nesreen Albanna, Chairperson of the Pinning Steering Committee served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, where CSI Interim President...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M

Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Offers Weekend Cannabis Sales in New York City

Uncle Budd NYC, a legacy cannabis brand and delivery company, is now offering weekend cannabis sales in New York City. The company, known for its high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service, is now making it even easier for New York City residents to access their favorite cannabis products. Uncle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
 https://www.silive.com

