One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Need a side hustle? These are the top 10 most profitable part-time jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you made a New Year’s resolution to bump up your savings account in 2023, there’s good news: Side hustles -- part-time gigs that full-time workers pick up in order to supplement their income -- are available, with listings for “lead generators” and “quality assurance reviewers” more common than ever. But what does a side gig really entail, and is all of the balancing really worth it?
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
‘Amazing’ holiday toy drive spreads cheer to Staten Island special ed students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A non-profit on Staten Island held its eighth annual holiday drive last month, in partnership with several special education schools. Person Centered Care Services (PCCS), a non-profit creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance, held the event in partnership with District 75 schools, including PS 373R and its eight sites and PS/I.S. 25 South Richmond High School’s North Shore annex.
Interested in being part of an NYC Community Education Council? How to apply, eligibility and more.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s election season for community and citywide education councils in New York City. Schools Chancellor David C. Banks recently announced that parents and guardians can apply for a coveted spot on a council for the 2023-2025 term. Election season is officially open, including for Staten Island’s Community Education Council (CEC) 31.
St. John’s Univ. partners with global real estate adviser on future of Staten Island campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- St. John’s University (SJU) is partnering with global real estate adviser Savills, Inc. as it moves forward with phasing out its Staten Island campus by spring 2024 and determining what the property will be next. “After a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, St. John’s...
Crazy train: MTA, LIRR let $385M fly off the rails, beg Hochul bailout
They’ve been taking New York commuters for a ride! Wasteful labor deals and mismanagement at the MTA’s commuter lines — predominantly the Long Island Rail Road — are costing the vital suburban connectors nearly $400 million annually, an investigation by The Post reveals. The seven-month examination comes as the MTA seeks a financial bailout from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to fill budget gaps created by dramatic drops in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slow return of workers to their offices. The extraordinary costs hurt metro area commuters and taxpayers in general in almost every conceivable way,...
New Staten Island educational center offers ‘innovative’ services for struggling students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After working as a teacher in the NYC Department of Education for close to a decade, supporting students with dyslexia and other hidden disabilities using evidence-based instruction, Vlera Sela Thaqi realized there was a need for extra support services on Staten Island. “It can be...
From new bridge decks to wind analysis: MTA outlines steps needed to bring bike paths to Verrazzano
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cyclists have been calling for bike paths on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for decades, and while potential installation is still years away, the MTA has outlined the various steps that must be taken before that dream can ever become a reality. On Wednesday, the MTA released a...
12 years after it closed, former S.I. Catholic school to become early childhood center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A brand new school is on the horizon for Rosebank. The City Council recently approved siting a 252-seat “early childhood center” at 1 Virginia Avenue. The properly was formerly occupied by the St. Mary’s School, one of four Staten Island Catholic schools that closed...
bkreader.com
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
Workers clear wooded area along Staten Island road as much-needed $2.4M sidewalk project gets underway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Preliminary work to install a long-requested sidewalk on a busy Willowbrook street is underway, with pedestrians expected to reap the safety benefits later this year. Last month, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a $2.4 million sidewalk project along Forest Hill Road in Willowbrook, something...
"New York's Changing Demographics: How Immigration and Urbanization are Shaping the City's Culture and Economy"
New York City has long been known as a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, but the city's demographic makeup has undergone significant changes in recent years. The influx of immigrants worldwide has brought the city new customs, traditions, and languages. In contrast, urbanization has led to the growth of new neighborhoods and the decline of others.
therealdeal.com
Domain sues tenants who withheld rent when gas went out
For four months, tenants at a luxury Greenpoint building quit paying the rent after going more than three months without gas service. They racked up over $500,000 in arrears. Now landlord Domain Companies wants at least some of that money. In a lawsuit filed last week, Domain asked a judge...
College of Staten Island holds pinning ceremony for 35 graduates of Associates of Applied Science in Nursing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The College of Staten Island held its Class of January 2023 Pinning Ceremony on Friday, officially pinning 35 Associates of Applied Science in Nursing graduates. Nesreen Albanna, Chairperson of the Pinning Steering Committee served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, where CSI Interim President...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
Asking Skippy’s to move is bureaucratic overreach (letter to the editor)
The DEP told Dawn LaVigne, owner of the Skippy’s hot dog truck, to move her truck (their words) “In order to deliver flooding relief for the residents of Dongan Hills, Grant City and the property that hosts the New Creek Bluebelt must be used for storm water management only.”
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Offers Weekend Cannabis Sales in New York City
Uncle Budd NYC, a legacy cannabis brand and delivery company, is now offering weekend cannabis sales in New York City. The company, known for its high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service, is now making it even easier for New York City residents to access their favorite cannabis products. Uncle...
Can’t expect businesses to pull NYC ‘out of its doldrums’ if it doesn’t have the lifestyle: Ex-NYPD inspector
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the impact Wall Street has on New York City's lifestyle and economy as rising crime deters potential innovative newcomers.
