Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO