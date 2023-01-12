Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return
Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Final Season Clarifies Episode Count
The story of the Survey Corps is preparing to come to an end and with a new trailer for the final episodes of Attack on Titan's last installments, confusion has arisen in the anime community. With Eren Jaeger moving toward getting revenge against the world outside of his island's borders, fans were left wondering how many installments would be left before Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation ended, and some translators have suggested that there might not be as many episodes as you think when it comes to the Scout Regiment's battle against their former friend.
ComicBook
The Sandman Star Addresses Why Netflix Won't Call New Episodes Season 2
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman arrived on Netflix last summer, finally bringing the iconic DC Vertigo comic series into live-action. After some impressive streaming numbers and a lot of speculation, the show was renewed for more installments in the fall — but the streaming service was quick to not refer to those episodes as "Season 2." During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this decision, and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."
EW.com
Magnum P.I. is back on the case in first trailer after move to NBC
Thomas Magnum is back on the case in the first trailer for Magnum P.I. following the series' move to NBC. NBC has released the first full-length trailer for the fifth season of the reboot of the crime drama centered on the titular military man turned private investigator, first popularized by Tom Selleck in the original 1980 series. The series, which was revived by NBC after being cancelled by CBS, is set to return on Feb. 19.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
housebeautiful.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Beg for Answers After Mariska Hargitay’s Instagram Announcement
For the last 24 seasons, fans have loved seeing Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay portray Detective Olivia Benson. But she's also been known to dabble in directing for the NBC series, and it looks like she's going behind the camera once again. In a new Instagram shared to...
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
ComicBook
Velma Just Broke One of Dragonball Evolution's Infamous Records
If there is one thing the Internet is against right now, it is Velma. HBO Max kickstarted the animated comedy just days ago, and the series is already burning through the goodwill of social media. With mixed critic reviews, Velma has fallen prey to fans who have been less-than-kind to the edgy series. And now, it looks like Velma managed to beat out one of Hollywood's most infamous records thanks to Dragonball Evolution.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 on Tonight? Next New Episode Streaming Info
Yellowstone may be on hiatus, but there’s still a lot of Taylor Sheridan-related content to stream. If you’re missing your favorite cowboys, the latest episode of Stories from the Bunkhouse is now streaming on YouTube, and the page also has a “behind the story” video about Season 5, Episode 8 (“A Knife and No Coin”). Plus, don’t forget that Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres January 15 on Paramount+.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
Popculture
Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023
It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
tvinsider.com
Aloha, NBC! ‘Magnum P.I.’ Drops Season 5 Trailer and Key Art (VIDEO)
With just a month to go before Magnum P.I. debuts on NBC, the network is hyping up its new import with a new Season 5 trailer and snazzy key art for the action-adventure series. In even better news, NBC is devoting its primetime schedule on Sunday, February 19, to the...
‘This Is Us’ Stars Milo Ventimiglia and Jon Huertas Reunite for New ABC Series
Former 'This Is Us' best pals Milo Ventimiglia and Jon Huertas will team up once again for several episodes of Milo's new ABC series, 'The Company You Keep.'
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Michael Levin, Ryan's Hope Soap Opera Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin played reporter Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of Ryan's Hope Michael Levin, an actor best known for playing reporter Jack Fenelli on the ABC daytime soap opera Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason Levin, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Jan. 6 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, due to natural causes. The popular drama Ryan's Hope followed characters Johnny and Maeve Ryan, who ran a bar called Ryan's, along with their children in New...
Why New Amsterdam Is Really Ending With A Two-Hour Finale Event, According To The EPs
New Amsterdam's executive producers opened up about why the show is ending with two episodes back to back, and what they thought of the penultimate episode.
Ellen Pompeo’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Farewell: Everything to Know About Meredith Grey’s Exit
Get some tissues, stat! Meredith Grey is leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after 19 years, and Grey's Anatomy fans are in for an emotional farewell. The ABC medical drama returns in February with a midseason premiere that will include star Ellen Pompeo's sendoff. "Grey Sloan Memorial celebrates Meredith Grey [Pompeo] as she says farewell to […]
ComicBook
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals First Footage from 30th Anniversary Special
It's the 30th Anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and to celebrate Hasbro and Netflix will be delivering a 30th Anniversary Special that reunites some of the franchise's legendary Rangers. As part of this morning's Hasbro streaming event, they revealed the first footage from the anticipated special, featuring interviews from the cast and the first glimpse of the Rangers back in their costumes. We even got a first look at a Putty battle. The 30th Anniversary special will be titled Once & Always, and will hit Netflix on April 19th. You can check out the full video below.
Comments / 0