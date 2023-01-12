Read full article on original website
Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Talking Marriage
Suspended “Good Morning America” co-anchors- and lovers- Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are ready to prove just how serious their relationship is. RadarOnline reports Robach and Holmes are fast-tracking their divorces from their spouses in order to marry each other. “They’re happy and in love,” says one insider....
Watch Joe Jonas Impressively Draw A Tattoo For A Fan While Singing On Stage
Joe Jonas shared a memorable moment that happened between him and a fan during one of the Jonas Brothers' recent live concerts. Jonas took to his Instagram Story to repost a TikTok from a fan that featured him grabbing their sign which read, "Joe, Draw My Next Tattoo," and left a blank box where he could sketch his design.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant
Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Six New Face Piercings
Even in the extensive world of rappers and their jewelry, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stick out with some of their more eccentric fashion choices. Just yesterday video hit the internet of Uzi's newest accessories originating from the Instagram account of Kaia, the girl doing the piercings, and then quickly spread online.
Cardi B Teases Fans With New Instagram Post Amid Album Rumors
For the second time in just the last week, Cardi B is getting headlines for her presence on Instagram. Last night the 'I Like It' rapper posted a series of photos with a caption directing fans to check out her story. The whole post served as promo for Cardi's upcoming appearance on The Jason Lee Show a new podcast covering Hollywood and celebrity culture. Appropriately, the comments of the post are littered with fellow celebs like Latto and Selena Gomez.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!
Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Encouraging Update After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner is giving us another glimpse into his recovery. After spending weeks in the hospital, the Avengers star shared an encouraging update on his Instagram Story on Friday (January 13). The video clip shows Renner being wheeled around in his hospital bed on his way to a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he captioned the video.
Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez has a new love interest. The Golden Globe-nominated actress and singer is reportedly dating Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the new couple's romance is "very casual and low-key." “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking...
