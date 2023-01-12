While WWE has a relatively healthy roster at the moment, the injury bug is still affecting some of its superstars. R-Truth has been out of action since this past November, when he tore his quad in a singles match with Grayson Waller on NXT. The torn quad occurred when Truth when for a tope suicida but clipped his leg on the top rope, resulting in him flipping over sooner than anticipated, which then lead to a rough landing. Truth immediately tended to his left thigh and the match was called off altogether shortly after. The multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion underwent surgery for the torn quad on November 8th, 2022.

4 HOURS AGO