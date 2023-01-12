Read full article on original website
Related
Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
Lisa Marie Presley Died In Medically Induced Coma After Family Signed 'Do-Not-Resuscitate' Order: Report
It's been confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley had been pronounced brain dead and was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing. The Presley family made the difficult decision to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" order once doctors established the severity of her condition, and the 54-year-old tragically later suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death. As OK! previously reported, Presley was rushed to a Southern California hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas home by one of her housekeepers. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough — who she shared 33-year-old daughter Riley...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has been moved out of ICU
Valerie, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham provided an up on Facebook, that her husband has been moved has been moved from the intensive care unit to the progressive care unit. Graham was recently hospitalized earlier with a very bad infection in his ears that spread...
ComicBook
Veteran WWE Superstar Undergoes Second Surgery
While WWE has a relatively healthy roster at the moment, the injury bug is still affecting some of its superstars. R-Truth has been out of action since this past November, when he tore his quad in a singles match with Grayson Waller on NXT. The torn quad occurred when Truth when for a tope suicida but clipped his leg on the top rope, resulting in him flipping over sooner than anticipated, which then lead to a rough landing. Truth immediately tended to his left thigh and the match was called off altogether shortly after. The multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion underwent surgery for the torn quad on November 8th, 2022.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
hotnewhiphop.com
Keyshia Cole Checks Person Who Claims She’s “Degrading” Her Mother In Biopic
Actress Debbie Morgan will portray Frankie Lons in the movie about Keyshia’s life, and a Twitter user slammed the singer. The loss of a parent is already difficult, but Keyshia Cole has publicly grieved the passing of both her parents. The singer’s mother, Frankie Lons, reportedly died of a drug overdose following years of struggling with addiction. Lons amassed a global following after appearing alongside Cole on reality TV, and her fans took to social media to share more positive memories.
Allison Holker Posts New TikTok with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Love Language'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss will never be forgotten — least of all by his widow, Allison Holker Boss. On Friday, Allison posted a new TikTok of herself and tWitch dancing up a storm, captioning it, "Our love language.. I love you @twitchtok7." Two days after his funeral, Allison paid tribute...
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling as Authority Figure, Another Returns During Latest TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling recently saw the arrival of two former WWE stars. Friday night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view saw the arrival of Santino Marella as the show's new authority figure, the Director of Authority (DOA). The former Intercontinental Champion has made a few sporadic appearances on Impact programming since 2017, but this appears to be a more consistent role as it was later announced he officially signed with the company. Marella was released by WWE in 2016 and would only make sporadic appearances in the years that followed. He has wrestled 26 matches in his post-WWE career and runs the Battle Arts Academy in Ontario, Canada.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
YouTuber CJ So Cool Asks for Prayers Amid Hospital Stay
News recently broke that CJ So Cool, a YouTuber whose real name is Cordero James Brady, was in the hospital. Many fans to wonder what happened to the popular influencer. Keep reading for all of the available details on what happened to CJ So Cool and how his recovery is going so far. The YouTuber provided a health update.
realitytitbit.com
Blueface’s sister Kali is in her early 20s as she stars on Crazy in Love
Blueface‘s sister Kali Miller is on Crazy in Love fans’ minds after she made her debut while sticking up for her mother. Many are now asking who she is, as well as her age, after meeting her on the Zeus reality show. Crazy in Love follows the relationship...
Comments / 0