MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine returns today with temperatures staying on the cool side this afternoon. But don’t worry warmer weather is on the way!. For folks heading off to church this morning, make sure you bundle up. We’ll have temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. We’ll warm up near 50 degrees across the Pee Dee this afternoon. On the bright side, we see plenty of sunshine.

