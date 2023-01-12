ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WLTX.com

SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Cold Sunday with warmer weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine returns today with temperatures staying on the cool side this afternoon. But don’t worry warmer weather is on the way!. For folks heading off to church this morning, make sure you bundle up. We’ll have temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. We’ll warm up near 50 degrees across the Pee Dee this afternoon. On the bright side, we see plenty of sunshine.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSPA 7News

Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy