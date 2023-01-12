Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
How will the end of the rare 'triple dip' La Nina affect South Carolina weather?
2022 was the 6th hottest year on record. Meteorologist Cory Smith explains how the departure of the rare 'triple dip La Nina' could play a role in our weather.
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WYFF4.com
Severe weather for northeast Georgia, parts of South Carolina, North Carolina on Thursday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather this afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) All of the Upstate and parts of western...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado decimated his shop and killed two neighbors.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Cold Sunday with warmer weather on the way
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine returns today with temperatures staying on the cool side this afternoon. But don’t worry warmer weather is on the way!. For folks heading off to church this morning, make sure you bundle up. We’ll have temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. We’ll warm up near 50 degrees across the Pee Dee this afternoon. On the bright side, we see plenty of sunshine.
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
WALB 10
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (WALB) - Significant damage has been left behind from a reported tornado in Alabama — and the same weather system moving through Alabama is expected to have impacts in southwest Georgia. WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is confirmed...
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
Central Florida will get hit with below freezing temperatures on Sunday. Frost is likely, but how about snow? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has your forecast.
WRDW-TV
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for tornadoes, severe storms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential tornado and severe weather impacts. Kemp states in the executive order that the state of emergency will be for Thursday and Friday.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WATCH: Drone video shows Alabama tornado damage
Drone video shows extensive damage in Selma and Greensboro, Alabama, after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the state.Jan. 13, 2023.
