Orlando, FL

Peruvian Sit-Down Restaurant to Open in Orlando

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar , a Peruvian restaurant, will soon be opening in Orlando , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 9344 N Narcoossee Road , within the Nona Park shopping center, near restaurants such as Chicken Salad Chick and Jimmy John’s.

The restaurant will be run by Florencio Rodriguez , who also owns the small and successful Orlando-area chain Don Julio Mexican Kitchen. Despite the difference in cuisine, readers can reasonably expect Pisco to be run with a high level of professionalism while providing a memorable customer experience, considering that all current Don Julio locations boast extremely high reviews on Google.

What Now Orlando reached out to Mr. Rodriguez to inquire about the restaurant and its potential menu and opening dates, but he was not immediately available for comment.

In any case, activity on the restaurant’s website and social media suggest that the restaurant will serve cocktails and beautifully-presented Peruvian dishes such as ceviche.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlarG_0kCpEFo700
Photo: Official


