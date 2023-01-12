Manchester City host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday as both teams need to show a big reaction after derby defeats at the weekend. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are really struggling for confidence and after their defeat at home against north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, they are well off the top four and need a big result to reignite belief. Spurs continue to start games slowly and put themselves in tough situations and they’ve now lost five of their last nine Premier League outings.

3 HOURS AGO