Santa Clarita, CA

Memorial Set For Veteran Advocate Chuck Morris

By Jade Aubuchon
 4 days ago

A memorial has been set for next month in honor of Santa Clarita veteran advocate Chuck Morris

Charles “Chuck” Morris is remembered for his decades of selfless dedication to the Santa Clarita community.

The memorial is set to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Friendly Valley Country Club in Santa Clarita.
A proud former serviceman, Chuck dedicated himself to several veteran organizations, including  Operation Gratitude, Habitat for Heroes, Friendly Valley Veterans Club, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Veterans Club and Veterans Advocacy Network Inc.

Chuck was honored as 2014 Veteran of the Year for the 38th District by then-Assemblyman Scott Wilk (now State Senator).

All are welcome, and guests are welcome to speak, according to Morris’ family.

In lieu of flowers, Morris’ family is asking for donations to the Chuck Morris Fund organized through the SCV Boys & Girls Club.

Online donations can be made here , and checks can be mailed to:

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

P.O. Box 220639

Newhall, CA 91322-0639

