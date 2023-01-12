Work on Sun City lake picks up

Work in Viewpoint Lake is picking up.

Loaders were piling up dirt in the dry lake bottom and Pacific Aquascape crews began demolishing the concrete bank along the lake. Work began in what officials call phase 2, from Kaanapali Point and extending south to where the boat dock was near Lakeview Center, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd.

There are large piles of sludge and dirt from the boat dock to the tip of Kaanapali Point and “roadways” were grades to allow for dump trucks to come into the lake to haul the sludge away.

In addition, the concrete bank all around Hillside Park and most of it along the west end was demolished. The chucks of concrete line the areas where they were removed. This debris is planned to be used for new fish habitats in the lake.

Pacific Aquascape officials said in an informational meeting in December they hoped to begin sludge removal and concrete demolition in mid-January. They began the work a little ahead of that schedule, likely making up some time lost due to holiday rain.