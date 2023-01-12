Read full article on original website
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Hoisington Chamber looking for 2022 Citizen of the Year
For the last 59 years, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce has recognized that special person that lives or works in the community as its Citizen of the Year. The chamber is again accepting nominations through noon on Jan. 25, and Chamber Director Karen Baldyga said they are looking for someone who goes above and beyond.
Bleeding Kansas presentation to be held in Great Bend
On Jan. 30, the Barton County Historical Society’s Research and Collections Specialist, Linda McCaffery, will present a program on Bleeding Kansas for Kansas Day, 2023 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the program is $5 and members are admitted free.
Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo
GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
🎤County Edition: Health Department
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Barton County Health Department that aired Jan. 12, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
New Ellinwood hospital inching toward groundbreaking date
The pieces continue to fall into place for the construction of a new hospital in Ellinwood. The hospital received a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but still needed to raise $1.25 million locally via a capital campaign to show community support for the new building. Ellinwood Hospital Foundation Director Kristy Rupe said the $1.25 million has been raised, and now the goal is to reach another million.
Great Bend debaters finish 8th in the state
The Great Bend High School debate students have spent the semester improving their thinking, researching and speaking skills. These previous two weekends provided an opportunity to show off those skills at four exclusive tournaments. This last weekend, January 13th and 14th, Great Bend Debate won 8th place at the KSHSAA...
Field events lead Barton men's track and field Graduate Classic
The Barton Community College men's track and field team opened the 2023 indoor season with eight national qualifying performances competing at the Graduate Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. Seven of the Cougars' qualifiers came from the field event performances as Barton mixed its track athletes...
Cardinal Winter Jam Schedule and Scores
5:00 Ellinwood/Otis-Bison loser vs Pratt/Victoria loser. 8:00 Ellsworth/Cimarron loser vs LaCrosse/Hoisington loser. 3:30 Cimarron/Victoria loser vs Pratt/Ellinwood loser. 6:30 Ellsworth/Otis-Bison loser vs Hoisington/LaCrosse loser. Friday January 20. 5:00 Ellinwood/Otis-Bison winner vs Pratt/Victoria winner. 8:00 Ellsworth/Cimarron winner vs LaCrosse/Hoisington winner. Girls. 3:30 Cimarron/Victoria winner vs Pratt/Ellinwood winner. 6:30 Ellsworth/Otis-Bison winner vs...
Looking for vendor’s for next summer’s farmers market in Great Bend
Like many things, attendance numbers are still recovering for the Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market following the COVID-19 pandemic. Barton County Health Educator Katelyn Sigler said she is looking for new vendors for the downtown market. Reserving a space for the summer farmers market is free, and you...
Barton Co. Health Dept. focusing on mindfulness in 2023
In just a couple of months, it will be three years from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas. Even with the restrictions letting up and less focus on the disease, the Barton County Health Department is using the New Year as a chance to catch their breath. Health...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/16)
Monday, Jan. 16 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use
A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Great Bend's TCI Answering Service expands to Northeast Kansas
TCI Answering Service, based in Great Bend, has expanded to the Lawrence area. TCI recently joined the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated its ribbon cutting in December. While the growing staff has been serving customers throughout the Midwest for more than 20 years, having a more on-site presence in...
Larned hospital encourages the community to donate life-saving blood
Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH) staff members have been setting a positive example for more than a decade by hosting quarterly in-house staff blood-donation drives. And now, they are encouraging the community to roll up their sleeves and join them in giving life-saving blood in observance of National Blood Donor Month in January.
Lady Panther bowlers continue WAC run, boys fall to Garden City
The home confines of the Walnut Bowl were not so friendly to the Panther boys during Monday's Western Athletic Conference competition. The Lady Panthers cruised to a third-straight WAC win 11-2, but the boys lost their battle 11-2 on the varsity side and 13-0 in junior varsity action. The Lady...
Monday on Sports Day
- “On the Prowl” with Mike Courson who talks Great Bend Panther boys wrestling with head coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/13 - 1/15)
BOOKED: Quick Stukes on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended and Expired Tag, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Joy Little on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Adalberto Rios on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Joshua Smith on Barton...
Lady Panther wrestlers finish ninth at Prairie Classic in Hays
Big winter dance or no Saturday evening, the Lady Panther wrestlers first had some business to take care of in Hays. A diminished Great Bend squad finished ninth out of 24 schools competing in the Prairie Classic. Hays, with 19 wrestlers, scored 156 points to run away with the team title. Trego Community, with just seven wrestlers, finished second with 99 points, and the Lady Panthers scored 63 points.
