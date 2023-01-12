ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OTSZ_0kCpD9dD00

Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend would require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver on a franchise first.

Dallas is 0-7 against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who already defeated the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys (12-5) travel to Tampa Bay (8-9) for the unique wild-card matchup on 'Monday Night Football' expecting a much different game. The Buccaneers are home for the opening round due to their division title, claiming the NFC South while the Cowboys were second in the NFC East to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's 2023. He ain't beat us this year. That's all we're worried about," Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse said of the franchise's winless record against Brady, which includes the season-openers in 2021 and 2022.

Brady is doing more than ever without the benefit of a leading ground game, causing the Buccaneers to pass 78 percent of the time. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich attributes the imbalance to injuries, but Tampa Bay did rush for 152 yards in the 19-17 win to open this season.

"He's been in a lot of these games. He understands how these games have to be played," Leftwich said, downplaying the result of the most recent game against Dallas 20 weeks ago. "The last of my worries, really, is Tom. When you get in these moments, it's making sure we're good around him, making sure we're all on the same page."

Big plays are next to nil from the Buccaneers' ground game, which generated only three gains of 20-plus yards this season. And in addition to being last in the NFL in rushing yards per game, Tampa was 32nd in yards per carry (3.4) in the regular season.

The passing attack with Brady and tandem 1,000-yard receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans is a different type of threat.

"We're going to be close to full strength, they're going to be close to full strength," said Evans, who had 10 receptions for 207 yards and three TDs in the division-clinching win over Carolina on Jan. 1. "When we're healthy, it doesn't matter who the DBs are. Hopefully we get a lot of Cover-1 -- you know I love that."

Getting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (pectoral) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) back from injuries would be a boost to a Dallas defense that has been average in recent weeks, including a 26-6 loss at Washington to end the regular season.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who is 0-2 against Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, said the return of center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) brings Dallas close to complete, health-wise.

To get quarterback Dak Prescott ready for the prime time playoff spot, McCarthy said he used a video reel of his recent turnovers as a learning tool. The goal is to pinpoint where breakdowns take place, not to belabor a point about protecting the ball.

"You're much better prepared through your failures than your successes," McCarthy said of his tact.

Prescott had 15 interceptions in 12 games and was picked at least once in each of the final seven games of the regular season. He has one crutch Brady doesn't: a productive running game.

The Buccaneers allowed 4.5 yards per carry in the regular season. Ezekiel Elliott (876 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs) and Tony Pollard (1,007, 9) became a dynamic combination while Prescott mended his broken right thumb injured in the September loss to the Buccaneers.

Bowles said nose tackle Vita Vea (calf) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder) will be back after missing time. Hours before the game on Monday, the Buccaneers activated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who hasn't been available since a July 29 knee injury.

"He's practicing hard, so we'll see where he is. He's got some tests to pass," Bowles said.

Jensen's replacement, starter Robert Hainsey, was limited in Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury that forced him out of last week's game at Atlanta.

Not since 1991 have the Cowboys gone on the road to win a wild card playoff game. Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in playoff wins with 35, a total that includes seven Super Bowl victories. Dallas, which also owns 35 all-time playoff wins, has four postseason victories since the franchise last won a Super Bowl to end the 1995 season.

"I think we'll pay most attention to the fact that we've had the opportunity to compete twice against them," McCarthy said. "We have zero responsibility or time to worry about what's happened in the past."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes

Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round. Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory since prevailing 30-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park. Dallas broke an eight-game road skid with the win. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Connection

Take 5: Tom Brady's options for 2023

As engines start for the 2023 NFL season, Tom Brady turns 46 just a few days into training camp in August. But where will Brady blow out his candles next summer? Being a 10-time Super Bowl starter and seven-time champ buys Brady something not many others are assured: Options. And plenty of them. Brady won...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement

Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
COLORADO STATE
The Connection

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage moving extremities, still hospitalized

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing. "Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo...
TAMPA, FL
The Connection

Bucs WR Russell Gage gets carted off due to injury

Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard due to an apparent neck injury with 2:55 left in the Buccaneers' NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Gage was unable to get up on multiple occasions after an incomplete pass was thrown his way by Tom Brady. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson's right arm smacked into the side of Gage's helmet on the play. ...
TAMPA, FL
KVIA

NFL fans from El Paso watch Cowboys-Bucs wild card game at local bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso NFL fans are watching Monday's Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at The District Pub and Kitchen on North Mesa. The two teams nabbed the Monday night football spot, which is being played in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers...
EL PASO, TX
The Connection

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.The Ravens led 10-9 at halftime. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 105
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
626
Followers
4K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy