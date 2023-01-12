Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Morgan Stanley beat, Goldman Sachs miss, Estee Lauder boost
2. The Dow and S&P 500 go into Tuesday on a four-session winning streak. Markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The. is on a six-session roll. I see bullish signs emerging in the market but in different places than before. Though consolidation rekindles bears. 3. Declines...
CNBC
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman says he's confident deal activity will return once the Fed pauses
Morgan Stanley's James Gorman said he's more confident on the markets than the rest of Wall Street, seeing a return of deal-making as soon as the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates. "I'm highly confident that when the Fed pauses, deal activity and underwriting activity will go up. I would...
CNBC
Cramer sees bullish signs starting to emerge in the stock market, just not in the same places as before
Being negative can be terrific. Staying negative can be lethal. For, almost all of 2022 will be remembered as a year of disappointment and discouragement. Not for the bears. They were occasionally beaten back — but for the most part, they had the run of the joint. Any time you got too excited, too bullish, you got your arms ripped off by those darned bear claws, and not the kind they have at Dunkin' Donuts.
CNBC
Scaramucci sees bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 years as market hopes for bull run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
CNBC
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023: Cramer adds this new stock to the portfolio
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share how they are handling current market conditions as the S&P Oscillator says we are in overbought territory. Jim explains why he is adding a new stock to the Charitable Trust portfolio that has been surging. He also says there are two other buying opportunities for new Club members.
CNBC
Goldman Sachs posts its worst earnings miss in a decade as revenue falls while expenses rise
Earnings: $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Goldman said quarterly profit plunged 66% from a year earlier to $1.33 billion, or $3.32 per share, about 39% below the consensus estimate. That made for the largest EPS miss since October 2011, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue...
CNBC
Honeywell CEO’s optimism on the economy is welcome in a sea of market worries
(HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk remains optimistic in his outlook for the global economy in 2023 and the company's prospects heading into what's expected to be an economic downturn. That's in line with the Club's belief that companies, like Honeywell, that make things for a profit stand to benefit in the year ahead.
CNBC
Dow falls nearly 400 points, weighed down by Goldman Sachs shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Tuesday as investors struggled to keep building on early 2023 momentum and weighed the latest earnings results. The blue chip stock index lost 390 points, or 1.1%, dragged down by a drop in Goldman Sachs shares. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite hovered around the flat line.
CNBC
Palantir CEO Alex Karp discusses economic and geopolitical outlook from Davos
Palantir CEO Alex Karp speaks with Andrew Ross Sorkin at Davos in a wide-ranging interview. They discuss the Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the economic environment, and tech wreck across Silicon Valley.
CNBC
Peloton hires former Twitter executive as new head of marketing
Peloton has hired Leslie Berland to serve as its new chief marketing officer effective Wednesday. Former CMO Dara Treseder left the company in a broader executive exodus in September. The announcement comes as Peloton tries to regain profitability after a rough year. Berland left Twitter in November amid a slew...
CNBC
Morgan Stanley shares jump 6% as bank's earnings top estimates on record wealth management revenue
Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profits fell from a year ago, hurt by the decline in dealmaking activity. However, the company was able to post record revenue at its wealth management business and saw higher revenue at its trading operations. In the latest period, the bank set aside $85 million for credit...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation
Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
CNBC
Gold steadies near 9-month peak on hopes of slower Fed rate hike
Gold prices steadied after climbing to their highest in nearly nine months on Monday, as a softer dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve added to bullion's shine. Spot gold held its ground at $1,918.66 per ounce, as of 0548 GMT. Earlier in the...
CNBC
'The year of inflection': Top bank CEOs weigh in on inflation outlook
Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
CNBC
This isn't a bull market yet, but it's starting to look like one
Stocks were down 20% last year on fears of an imminent downturn in earnings for 2023T. But it's a very different January: the S&P 500 is up 4%. Consider: 1) half of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day moving average; 2) Big industrial names like Caterpillar, General Electric, Snap-On, Cummins, United Rental, and Deere are at or near new highs, signaling the global economy is improving; 3) Other indicators of global demand — semiconductors and metals stocks — are also up more than 10% this year.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yields are little changed as traders await Fed speaker comments, key economic data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Traders are hoping for fresh hints about...
CNBC
Millennial who saved $100,000 before she turned 26 says 3 tips could help you do the same
Tori Dunlap wants to remind you: personal finance is personal. In order to achieve financial success, you have to do what's best for your own situation — not someone else's. Dunlap gained a following blogging about her journey to save $100,000 by the time she turned 25. When she accomplished that goal three months after her 25th birthday, she quit her job and turned the blog into Her First $100K, a financial literacy brand that aims to help women fight financial inequality and take control of their money.
Comments / 0