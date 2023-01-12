Read full article on original website
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
Why Calyxt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 116%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD jumped 187% to $2.30 after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. Calyxt, Inc. CLXT gained 116% to $0.4014 after the company and Cibus announced a definitive merger agreement. BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Why Roblox Stock Is Surging Today
Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported key metrics for December. What Happened: Roblox said its daily active users in December jumped 18% year-over-year to 61.5 million. Hours engaged climbed to 4.7 billion last month, up 21% year-over-year. Roblox estimated that December revenue was between...
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Getty Images And This Bitcoin Stock Top Short Squeeze Leaderboard: 10 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch
Kala Pharmaceuticals tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the week, moving up 15 places. A look at the top five short squeeze candidates and five stocks to watch, moving up the leaderboard. Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
Why Is Crypto-Linked Stock Silvergate Capital Soaring Today?
Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are up more than 25% Tuesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Silvergate reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 48 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 81 cents per share. Silvergate said it saw significant outflows of deposits during...
Why Neovasc Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Neovasc Inc. NVCN shares are trading higher after ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV announced it would acquire the company. What happened: On Tuesday, Neovasc announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Shockwave Medical, Inc., in which Shockwave has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company.
Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 221.7% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. MGO Global Inc. MGOL rose 37.2% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO...
Why New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Is Getting Hammered
New Oriental Education & Technology Group EDU shares are trading lower by some 12.08% to $37.47 Tuesday following mixed second-quarter results. New Oriental Education reported second-quarter EPS of 10 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents. The company reported sales of $638.20M, beating the $612.76M estimate. The...
Here's Why XPeng Shares Are Moving
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 5.61% to $9.43 Tuesday afternoon. The stock is falling after the Guangzhou-based EV maker has cut the prices of its vehicle models by up to 12.5%. Shares of Chinese companies at large are also trading lower after China's GDP growth...
After A 'Good Run' For Utilities In 2022, Analyst Says 'Trade Is Over – For Now,' But Retains Bullish Bias On These Stocks
The utility sector is generally credited as an “all-weather” investment, given its defensive nature and the steady returns it generates in the form of dividends. Riding on these traits, utility stocks fared relatively better in a down year for equity markets. The Dow Jones Utility Average was down...
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
AMC Entertainment, Cintas And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite recorded gains on Friday =. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Goldman Sachs, New Oriental Education & Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares dipped 23% to $1.63 after the company announced a $25 million private placement. iQIYI, Inc. IQ dropped 14.3% to $1.63....
