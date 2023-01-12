ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Benzinga

Why Roblox Stock Is Surging Today

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported key metrics for December. What Happened: Roblox said its daily active users in December jumped 18% year-over-year to 61.5 million. Hours engaged climbed to 4.7 billion last month, up 21% year-over-year. Roblox estimated that December revenue was between...
Benzinga

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Why Is Crypto-Linked Stock Silvergate Capital Soaring Today?

Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are up more than 25% Tuesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Silvergate reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 48 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 81 cents per share. Silvergate said it saw significant outflows of deposits during...
Benzinga

Why Neovasc Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Neovasc Inc. NVCN shares are trading higher after ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV announced it would acquire the company. What happened: On Tuesday, Neovasc announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Shockwave Medical, Inc., in which Shockwave has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company.
Benzinga

Why New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Is Getting Hammered

New Oriental Education & Technology Group EDU shares are trading lower by some 12.08% to $37.47 Tuesday following mixed second-quarter results. New Oriental Education reported second-quarter EPS of 10 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents. The company reported sales of $638.20M, beating the $612.76M estimate. The...
Benzinga

Here's Why XPeng Shares Are Moving

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 5.61% to $9.43 Tuesday afternoon. The stock is falling after the Guangzhou-based EV maker has cut the prices of its vehicle models by up to 12.5%. Shares of Chinese companies at large are also trading lower after China's GDP growth...
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment, Cintas And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite recorded gains on Friday =. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy