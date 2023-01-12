Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Win = Brady Final Game?
TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa. He’s...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Bill O'Brien Update
Speculation continues to spread over Bill O'Brien potentially returning to the New England Patriots. The Patriots are beginning their search for a new offensive coordinator after finishing the 2022 season 26th in total offense. They could turn to O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons at Alabama. ...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Noncommittal About Football Future After Playoff Loss To Cowboys
Tom Brady ain't ready to call it a career -- at least, not publicly in the immediate aftermath of Monday night's playoff loss to the Cowboys -- the star quarterback told reporters he's still "truly" undecided about his football future. Brady addressed media members for around five minutes following the...
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) is placed on a medical cart after a play against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.…
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Take 5: Tom Brady's options for 2023
As engines start for the 2023 NFL season, Tom Brady turns 46 just a few days into training camp in August.But where will Brady blow out his candles next summer?
College Football Head Coach Apologizes For Controversial Rant
A former NFL star turned college football head coach has apologized for his troubling rant. Former NFL star turned college football head coach Ed Reed issued an apology. “I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely ...
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills
Oct 27, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QBs coach Shane Day
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QBs coach Shane Day
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer and hold a sign in support of safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) before a NFL wild card game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA…
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Sports
Tom Brady shut out in first half of playoff game for first time since 2001
Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
Brady tips cap to fans, thanks media after Bucs' playoff loss
Let the Tom Brady offseason speculation begin. Will he retire? Will he resign with the Buccaneers? Will he resurface with the Raiders, Titans or 49ers?. Anything is possible after Brady and the Bucs lost 31-14 to the Cowboys in Monday's wild card game. Brady tipped his hat to the crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as he ran off the field for what could be the final time.
