Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement

Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head ...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Win = Brady Final Game?

TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa. He’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Bill O'Brien Update

Speculation continues to spread over Bill O'Brien potentially returning to the New England Patriots. The Patriots are beginning their search for a new offensive coordinator after finishing the 2022 season 26th in total offense. They could turn to O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons at Alabama. ...
ALABAMA STATE
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Noncommittal About Football Future After Playoff Loss To Cowboys

Tom Brady ain't ready to call it a career -- at least, not publicly in the immediate aftermath of Monday night's playoff loss to the Cowboys -- the star quarterback told reporters he's still "truly" undecided about his football future. Brady addressed media members for around five minutes following the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady shut out in first half of playoff game for first time since 2001

Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Brady tips cap to fans, thanks media after Bucs' playoff loss

Let the Tom Brady offseason speculation begin. Will he retire? Will he resign with the Buccaneers? Will he resurface with the Raiders, Titans or 49ers?. Anything is possible after Brady and the Bucs lost 31-14 to the Cowboys in Monday's wild card game. Brady tipped his hat to the crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as he ran off the field for what could be the final time.
TAMPA, FL
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

