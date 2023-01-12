Read full article on original website
Related
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
What's Going On With Tritium Shares Today?
Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC shares are trading higher today after the company reported its full-year 2022 preliminary sales and issued full-year 2023 sales guidance. Tritium reported its preliminary sales on Tuesday for the full year 2022. The company achieved record revenue in the range of $95-$102 million, with $72 million received between the six months of June 30th, 2022, and December 31st, 2022.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Getty Images And This Bitcoin Stock Top Short Squeeze Leaderboard: 10 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch
Kala Pharmaceuticals tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the week, moving up 15 places. A look at the top five short squeeze candidates and five stocks to watch, moving up the leaderboard. Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Why Calyxt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 116%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD jumped 187% to $2.30 after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. Calyxt, Inc. CLXT gained 116% to $0.4014 after the company and Cibus announced a definitive merger agreement. BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why JD.Com And Pinduoduo Stock Are Trading Lower Today
JD.Com Inc JD and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading lower Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth in real...
After A 'Good Run' For Utilities In 2022, Analyst Says 'Trade Is Over – For Now,' But Retains Bullish Bias On These Stocks
The utility sector is generally credited as an “all-weather” investment, given its defensive nature and the steady returns it generates in the form of dividends. Riding on these traits, utility stocks fared relatively better in a down year for equity markets. The Dow Jones Utility Average was down...
Global Payments Likely To Gain From Compelling Industry Valuations & Strategic Focus On M&A: Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded Global Payments Inc GPN from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $124 to $135. Compelling valuations amidst a possible competitive shift from higher rates and lower VC investment make payments increasingly attractive. Since 2019, there has been a high degree of...
Cognex's Premium Valuation Vulnerable To Worse Logistics Prospects Led By Amazon, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded Cognex Corp CGNX from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $41 to $40. The analyst believes logistics could be much worse than is implied in 50% of 2023. Amazon.com Inc AMZN, CGNX's most significant customer, has been vocal about cutting its...
Why Roblox Stock Is Surging Today
Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported key metrics for December. What Happened: Roblox said its daily active users in December jumped 18% year-over-year to 61.5 million. Hours engaged climbed to 4.7 billion last month, up 21% year-over-year. Roblox estimated that December revenue was between...
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 221.7% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. MGO Global Inc. MGOL rose 37.2% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO...
Piper Sandler Downgrades Bank of America: What Investors Need To Know
Bank of America Corp BAC is facing some uncertainty for its future financial performance, leading analysts at Piper Sandler to downgrade the stock. The Bank of America Analyst: Piper Sander Managing Director Scott Siefers downgraded Bank of America to Underweight from Neutral and lowered the price target from $36 to $33.
AMC Entertainment, Cintas And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite recorded gains on Friday =. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Rises To 'Neutral' After 9 Months Despite $33M Shorts Liquidations
The Bitcoin BTC/USD Fear and Greed Index has spiked to a “Neutral” sentiment for the first time since April 2022. What Happened: According to the index tracker, it was 51, pointing towards a “Neutral” zone, for the first time in nine months. The tracker was in...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0